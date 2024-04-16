Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Let Three-Goal Lead Slip Against Charlton
Tuesday, 16th Apr 2024 15:17

Town’s U18s drew 3-3 with Charlton Athletic at Playford Road this afternoon, despite having been 3-0 in front before the half-hour mark.

The young Blues went ahead in the 17th minute via Revin Domi on 17, then added to their lead via Jamie Mauge’s rebound from a penalty save after Alex Graham Alexandrou had been fouled four minutes later.

Skipper Mauge added his second and Town’s third in the 29th minute from a Afi Adebayo cross, however, the Addicks hit back on 35 and 36 to pull the scoreline back to 3-2 at half-time.

Eight minutes after the break, Charlton completed their comeback when they scored their third goal to take a share of the spoils.

U18s: Fleischer, Elliot (Ness 63), Adebayo, Iorpenda, Rastrick, Longwe, Graham Alexandrou (Unadike 75), Compton, Mauge (c), Domi, Chukwugbo (O’Sullivan 84). Subs: Cullum.


Photo: Action Images



