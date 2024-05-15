Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 41 - Alan Brazil

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 11:12

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV, filmed in front of a live audience at Monday’s End-of-Season Bash at Venue 16, with star guest Alan Brazil is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

Brazil talks about his time with the Blues with former teammates Russell Osman and Terry Butcher, along with host Mark Murphy and TWTD’s Phil Ham, revealing a confrontation with Bobby Ferguson, the story behind his UEFA Cup final dressing gown and his preparations for the Southampton match in which he famously scored five goals.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

TWTD