McKenna Among Chelsea's Top Targets

Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 23:27 Town boss Kieran McKenna is one of Chelsea’s top targets as they look to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who left by mutual consent earlier this week. TWTD understands Leicester’s Enzo Maresca heads the Stamford Bridge club’s wishlist but with McKenna, currently the favourite with most bookies, also a very serious contender. Ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is joint-favourite alongside McKenna with some bookmakers. Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is perhaps surprisingly another of those who is viewed as a potential successor to Pochettino, while Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Girona’s Michel have also been linked. Chelsea are understood to want to make their appointment quickly, while the less than smooth manner in which the club has been run in latter years will presumably give any of the candidates pause for thought before accepting the role. Town meanwhile, are determined to do everything they can to keep McKenna at Portman Road with a new contract offer seeming inevitable, although with claims of a lucrative deal already being on the table believed to be premature. Claims that McKenna is dead set on moving on from Town this summer appear similarly speculative. Of the clubs understood to be interested in prising McKenna from Town following the Blues’ back-to-back promotions, Chelsea are believed to be the one most favoured by his representatives due to existing relationships between the two. Early frontrunner Brighton’s move for the Northern Irishman seems to be on the back burner at the present time, while Francesco Farioli, recommended to the Seagulls by the exiting De Zerbi, is now widely reported to be joining Ajax from Nice. The situation at Manchester United, also thought to have their former first-team coach on a list of potential next bosses, is likely to become clearer following Saturday’s FA Cup final with Erik ten Hag’s future in the balance. Taking the rumour mill full circle, Pochettino has been linked with the Old Trafford job should Ten Hag depart.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



04willr added 23:34 - May 22

If somebody said when we were mid table in league 1 that McKenna will get you to the prem and then leave, you would have bitten their hand off. It’s sad to see the journey end if he does go but equally what a ride. You never know, a good window of signings and a progressive manager and we just might look back on this saga and laugh! I think we all just want closure one way or another 0

HighgateBlue added 23:43 - May 22

Rosenior on the list?! Remarkably forward thinking and sane if so. Which makes me not believe any of it! Sacked by Hull, pops up at Chelsea. Heard it all I think. Anyone but Kieran!!! 0

Gforce added 23:46 - May 22

On the plus side,Ashton and Mckenna have already discussed potential new signings,so whatever happens at least we can go ahead and recruit Mckennas recommendations ! 0

BlueWax added 23:49 - May 22

Thanks for the update Phil...I've lost count of tge number of times I've tapped on twtd in the last few hours.

Last week we were all hoping that Omari would be managed again by Mckenna next season, in bizarre circumstances, this may come true!

0

bobble added 23:50 - May 22

wheres mick mcCarthys involvement in all this ? 0

Dab added 23:58 - May 22

Got to be honest think he is waiting for Mun Ure to make an offer. They are a mess at the moment but with Ratcliffe now seemingly in charge they might have someone in who "might" turn them round, similar to us a couple if years ago, so Mck might find himself in the right place at the right time.. again.

I hope not but sh1 t happens. If so sort it out in a hurry so we can move on.

Ashton states things happen for a reason.. maybe we end up with someone who sorts out our goals conceded column and we stay in the PL.

Bet MA has a few tricks up his sleeve.. he found KmK when no one had heard of him.. Time for another rabbit! 0

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 00:04 - May 23

It's amazing how fast the euphoria of promotion has started to fade. This 'will he, won't he' reporting is sucking the fun out of the last month. If McKenna leaves, who goes with him? Every day this clicks by is another day we waste preparing for next season. Every time I go online expecting to see the headline that he has left, to the point I'm getting anxiety lol 0

shortmarine1969 added 00:06 - May 23

Sadly I think he will be going , it would be so easy for him and MA to come out and say otherwise and end all the speculation the very fact they have not , suggests otherwise. A real shame as the journey is not done until we become stable in prem , and must be honest if he goes I would still say thanks and be greatfull but my estimation of him will fall , for the reason given "the job" is not done! 0

Tractorog added 00:18 - May 23

Chelsea parted company with Poch because he refused to go along with the set piece coach the owners wanted. Will Kieran really be happy being micromanaged? Feels like he is going but if he is to go it would be best he went quickly. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments