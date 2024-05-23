Hayes Joins Barnet
Thursday, 23rd May 2024 15:11
Blues keeper Nick Hayes has joined National League Barnet following his Town exit.
The 25-year-old was out of contract this summer having spent most of last season on loan with Solihull Moors, featuring in play-off and FA Trophy final defeats at Wembley.
“As soon as I spoke to the gaffer [Dean Brennan] and heard the interest from my agent, I knew straight away I wanted to come,” he told the Bees website.
Brennan added: “Nick has the right type of character that we have been searching for. His attributes suit our philosophy and he has the correct mentality that we need to bring success to our football club.
“Nick signs a long term contract with us which is brilliant. I know his personality; he will be a very popular member of our squad and a player that I know our supporters will be delighted to join me in welcoming him to our club.”
Former England U17 international rejoined the Blues from Hemel Hempstead Town in January 2022 having previously been in the academy at Playford Road. He moves on without making a senior appearance.
