Morsy: Important to Keep McKenna at Town

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 13:38 Blues skipper Sam Morsy says it is “really important” that manager Kieran McKenna will be staying at Portman Road. Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United all showed interest in the Northern Irishman until he signed a new four-year contract last week, news that Town captain Morsy welcomed. “It is really important to keep him,” Morsy told BBC Sport at Saturday's Children of Gaza fundraising match. “It was well publicised he could have gone to some big clubs, but he has made history here anyway. “It is nice that he will continue the journey with us and it would have been a shame if he didn’t do it. “In the end he has probably thought he has played a huge role in it and we are thankful he can carry on.” He added: “The manager and staff have built a really competitive culture, one of ownership with everyone having a voice and togetherness. “We reflect that in everything we do, we have worked hard every day and looked to improve. “We have managed to stay strong, stay brave and we’ve done it the right way. It is an incredible achievement especially when you consider we have finished above some heavyweights in the division. To do back-to-backs is incredible.” Reflecting on playing in the top flight for the first time in his career at 32, the Egyptian international said: “To play in the Premier League myself will be special and was a big goal personally. There were times I thought I would become a Premier League player and other times I thought wouldn’t. “We are here now and it is a fantastic achievement, especially for a great club with a top manager. The fans have been incredible and everyone united to do something special. “You just have to look at the clubs that have gone up this season, all would have thought they could survive but the Premier League is a different game. Survival in our first season would be a huge success.”

OldFart71 added 13:48 - Jun 3

So much is going to depend on recruitment. We all have faith in the system as over most of the transfer windows past a large majority have proven their worth. As Ashton say's when spending Premier League money for a player and his contract it is even more important you don't make errors such as when George Burley was ill advised to buy Finidi George and Mateo Sereni. We aren't in those day's where ultimately everything went t*t's up and it lead to Administration. That won't happen with the backing the club has now and parachute payments not in existence in George's day. Still it's important when playing with other people's money that due care is taken not to waste it. 5

PhuketPete added 14:15 - Jun 3

I really really hope Sam has a great PL season and then gradually finds a longer term role at the club. Amazing inspirational player and am sure can become a coach/manager at some stage. (PS, also hoping Sone soon confirmed in some role hereafter). 4

Nomore4 added 15:02 - Jun 3

That’s the biggest understatement of the year Sammy boy 0

