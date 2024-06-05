Iraola: Moore Could Have Future at Bournemouth

Wednesday, 5th Jun 2024 10:47 AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Town loanee Kieffer Moore could have a future with the Cherries. Moore rejoined the Blues in January on loan and netted seven times in 14 starts and four sub appearances as he helped Town win promotion to the Premier League. Iraola was asked whether the 31-year-old Wales international, who has a year left on his contract, will be back at the Vitality Stadium for the start of pre-season. “All the players we have on loan, they will return at the beginning of July,” he told the Bournemouth Echo. “Then in these situations, for me, I always say it, first we have to listen what they want to do. “If they say, ‘I prefer to leave, because here I am not going to have the minutes I want’, then we have to discuss with the clubs so the money works and everyone is happy. “They might tell me, ‘I want to stay here and fight for the minutes’. They are our players. They’ve played some minutes this season with us and I value them.” Asked more directly whether the Torquay-born frontman has a future with the Cherries, he added: “Yes, he could, of course. I am very happy. I am sure he has showed he can score goals. He is a very good number nine. “But it is very difficult, even for Enes [Unal, who signed on loan from Getafe in January, a deal which was recently made permanent]. Enes is doing very well and it is difficult for me to give him more minutes because right now we have Dom Solanke. “Dom is playing so well that he is not giving a lot of chances to the other number nines.” Whether Town would look to bring Moore back to Portman Road this summer remains to be seen. Elsewhere, former Blues left-back Aaron Cresswell, 34, has signed a new one-year deal at West Ham, extending his time with the Hammers into an 11th season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JimmyJazz added 11:16 - Jun 5

Can't help feeling the headline is rather misleading, although accurate. Iraola basically saying he can stay if he's happy as the third option 0

UhlenbeekDownTheWing added 11:23 - Jun 5

@JimmyJazz agree with you here. He’s also trying to protect any sale value.

As much as I loved having the big man back last year,I wouldn’t be going back in for him. I’d be more tempted by going after Bamford, Sargent or maybe even Broja… 0

Bert added 11:35 - Jun 5

Cresswell 34 ! Still looks like a teenager. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments