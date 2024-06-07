Burgess: A Proper Special Team

Friday, 7th Jun 2024 10:48 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been reflecting on being part of “a proper special team” at Town which has won back-to-back promotions to leap from League One into the Premier League. Burgess, 28, who is currently away with the Socceroos squad, looked back on his career as a whole and time at Town with the Australian Backchat Podcast. “It’s a proper special team,” he said of the Blues side of which he has been a key member over the past two seasons. “There’s a real good work ethic, everybody mucks in, there’s no shirking any responsibility, it’s real hard-working, which for football is quite unusual. “There’s always someone unhappy and maybe downs tools, is not happy they’re not playing or something, there’s always a little bit of that in every team. That’s just the way it is, I suppose. “Whereas this team, we’re laser-focused, train hard every day, training’s really hard where we are, the demands are massive, not as many days off, that sort of stuff, but it’s the perfect group. “On the one hand, what we’ve done is pretty crazy, especially to get the sort of points tallies that we did, but on the other hand, you almost half had it in the back of your mind that we could do something special as well.” Regarding the celebrations, he added: “The town was crazy, I didn’t know there were that many people in Ipswich, to be honest. You could not see the ground for bodies everywhere. “Ipswich isn’t a big town, but there were 55,000 people in the town [for the bus parade]. That was crazy. Fans were just going mental for days on end basically. “And then we had the chance to go to Vegas with the team, which was cool. We did that last year, so I would say it’s becoming a little bit of a tradition. It’s just the done thing to do. “A lot of teams when you get promoted to a certain level, every team just looks to go to Vegas for some reason, it’s just a good trip out with the boys, enjoy the sunshine and just let loose for a couple of days, just enjoy the celebrations with the boys, really.” Burgess could win his ninth full cap when Australia host Palestine at HBF Park, Perth, Burgess’s home town, on Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



