Town to Learn Premier League Fixtures on Tuesday

Monday, 17th Jun 2024 15:19 Town will learn their 2024/25 Premier League opponents on Tuesday morning at 9am. The Blues return to the top flight after a 22-year absence and their schedule for the campaign ahead, which will appear in full on TWTD at 9am, has been eagerly awaited. Town will be entering the Premier League for the third time in their history. Following their Second Division title in 1991/92, the Blues hosted Aston Villa in their first ever Premier League match in August 1992, the game ending 1-1, Gavin Johnson having scored their first goal in the new division, Portman Road legend Dalian Atkinson having levelled for the Midlanders. A visit to Wimbledon followed on the Tuesday with the Blues picking up their first win, 1-0, with Johnson again the scorer. Town were at Manchester United on the Saturday for a 1-1 draw, prior to a 2-2 home stalemate with Liverpool and then a 1-1 live Sky draw with Tottenham, also at Portman Road, in a big first month in which John Lyall’s Blues had been unbeaten. In 2000/01, following promotion via the play-offs, Town were at Spurs for the opening match, Mark Venus putting George Burley’s side ahead before the North Londoners netted three times. That was followed on the Tuesday by the famous 1-1 draw at Portman Road in which Fabian Wilnis famously put the Blues in front before David Beckham’s fortuitous free-kick levelled for the Red Devils. Town picked up their first win of the season a few days later in August’s final match as Titus Bramble’s first senior goal saw the Blues to a 1-0 victory over one of his future clubs, Sunderland. The Blues’ promotion to the Premier League means they won’t enter the Carabao Cup until the second round which is played late in August.

Photo: Premier League



hoppy added 15:23 - Jun 17

I reckon we'll get Norwich's conquerors in the second round of the Carabao... 0

