McKenna: So Happy to Have Secured My Future Here

Tuesday, 18th Jun 2024 10:04 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says he’s excited to be the one to lead Town back into the Premier League after 22 years having signed a new extended contract at Portman Road following interest from Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United in the weeks after promotion. The Seagulls were confident at one stage that McKenna would be joining them, while the West Londoners and Red Devils held talks with the Northern Irishman’s representatives before opting for Leicester boss Enzo Maresca in the former’s case and sticking with incumbent boss Erik ten Hag in the other. After US director Ed Schwartz had flown over especially to hold talks, McKenna agreed a new more lucrative deal which ties him to the Blues until the summer of 2028. “When you have the success that we’ve had over the last couple of years, then there’s going to be interest,” McKenna told Sky Sports News at a fixtures reception for sponsors at Portman Road this morning when asked whether it was a difficult dilemma. “There’s always a professional decision to make there, but there’s also the personal decision to make. “I’m so, so happy to have secured my future here, it’s the first year in 22 years back in the Premier League, we’re one of the first teams to get double promoted to the Premier League in a very long time and I wanted to be part of that. “It’s going to be an amazing season for the football club and I’m just so excited to be the one who is going to lead the team out through those fixtures and work really, really hard to continue to the journey that we’ve been on. “Of course, those sort of things happen naturally whenever clubs or players or staff members have success, but everyone now is just so looking forward to the season ahead and the challenges that we have ahead and we’ll try and attack them in the way we’ve attacked the last couple of years.” Pressed further on how tempted he was to make the move away from Town, he added: “I think, to be honest, those were private decisions and I think in everyone’s career you have to weigh things up for what’s right for your family and things like that, that’s a natural process. “It’s about looking forward, it’s about building on what we’ve done here over the last few years at this wonderful football club that I’m so proud to manage, a football club which gave me the opportunity at 35 years old and we’ve had a fantastic couple of years together. “Now it’s about looking forward and to a historic and memorable season that we have ahead and putting our best foot forward, and I know we’re going to give a really good account of ourselves.” Asked whether McKenna committing to the new deal was the first win of the new season, CEO Mark Ashton added: “It’s probably the most important signing we’re going to make, that’s for sure. Kieran’s just answered that question perfectly well. “Success brings a different type of challenge but I think our relationship in all of this is key. “The way we communicate, the way we work together and, as Kieran said, we’re both so proud to have the opportunity to lead this football club into the Premier League and we’re excited and it can’t come quick enough, to be honest.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Uhlenbeek added 10:16 - Jun 18

And we are delighted you chose to continue this great story Kieran!



You can leave us after the champs league win in 2030 ;) 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:24 - Jun 18

As I've said before I'm delighted he's staying because I'm relieved he's staying. But I won't blind myself to the probability that he would have gone if the right offer came in. And that will remain the case. 0

Portman51 added 10:32 - Jun 18

Some elegant spinning of the issues here, but given the the right circumstances he would have gone. I'm very glad he's staying, but there's no true loyalty or sentiment in football these days, if there ever was. It's just business and self interest. 0

Mariner1974 added 10:47 - Jun 18

He'll be our best signing of the season. The players playing under him will have so much more confidence. This is gonna be a brilliant season! 1

micky_1560 added 10:48 - Jun 18

I keep reading how McKenna was close to leaving.

But how about he used his situation to upgrade his contract to reflect the success he has brought?

We all would do.



I feel he is in a win - win situation at Ipswich.

Everyone outside the club and probably a few in it, if they know anything about football, expect Ipswich to get relegated or just survive.

So no pressure there.



If he achieves a top 10 finish, everyone will say how well he has done above expectations.

This wouldn't have happened elsewhere had he moved to another club.



I'm hoping how settled his family are or are going to be, reflects on how long he stays as manager.

I'm not sure how these things work with families, but I'm sure uprooting children around exam times is not a good thing to be doing or changing their friends once more.



He is now on an outstanding contract, has everyone's backing and just as important, has a massive say in most of the projects currently being taken on.



Long may he stay. 1

Karlosfandangal added 10:53 - Jun 18

He will still be gone by next season.



For me it took the shine off the promotion -1

