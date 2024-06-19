Ex-Town Keeper Loach Announces Retirement

Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 09:14 Former Town keeper Scott Loach has announced his retirement at the age of 36. Nottingham-born, Halstead-raised Loach, a Blues supporter and academy schoolboy growing up, was with Town as a first-team player between July 2012 and June 2014 having been signed from Watford by Paul Jewell for £150,000. The 14-times-capped England U21 international, who was called into the senior squad on one occasion while with the Hornets, went on to make 32 starts and one sub appearance for Town. Loach started his senior career with Lincoln City and had spells on loan at a number of non-league clubs before moving on to Watford in 2006 following his release without having played a senior game for the Imps. He made 162 starts and one sub appearance for the Hornets and spent time on loan at Stafford, Morecambe and Bradford while a Watford player. He left Town on a free and joined Rotherham before spells with Bury (loan), Peterborough (loan), Yeovil (loan), Notts County, York City (loan), Hartlepool, Barnet, Chesterfield and for the last two seasons Derby County, where he was a back-up keeper, not making an appearance during 2023/24 as they won promotion back to the Championship. He added an England C cap to his U21s games during his stint with the Spireites. Elsewhere, former Town defender Chris Casement, also 36, who currently works at the club as academy loan manager and professional development phase coach, has signed for Ipswich Wanderers, having left Leiston at the end of the season. And just like that



Lived my dream, and loved every second of it, thank you to everyone who’s been there supported me and gave me the opportunity!



I have a new passion now which is coaching and I look forward to attacking that head on!



Much love! Up the goalies

Loachy x pic.twitter.com/rXaOdJFHQV — Scott Loach (@S1goalkeeping) June 18, 2024

Photo: Action Images



