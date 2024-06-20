Wright: Amazing Experience to Lead the Academy Programme

Thursday, 20th Jun 2024 10:07 Exiting academy manager Dean Wright says it’s been an amazing experience to lead the Town youth set-up at such an exciting time for the club. Wright’s departure was announced by Town a week ago after two years working at Playford Road. “I’m not comfortable with this type of stuff and social networking is certainly not my strength but wanted to share that I recently decided to leave my role as academy manager at Ipswich Town after two incredible years,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “An amazing experience to lead the academy programme at such a prestigious football club. “It has been great to witness first hand the progression of the club over the past two seasons, seeing back to back promotions and getting a behind the scenes view at how the first team have operated and achieved success. “I have loved the challenge of managing a programme and there have been lots of highlights and collective achievements. “My main source of pride and enjoyment has been leading a group of like-minded, good people and helping support their success. “It has been a pleasure to see them grow, they have made me better each day and I am sure they will continue to do great things. “There is a huge commitment and sacrifice to taking on such a project and I am currently enjoying focussing time on my young family as I reflect on the past couple of years. “My passion for youth development and helping people is greater than ever and I am now open to new opportunities where my skills and experiences may be able to help.” It’s understood Wright, who is from the Manchester area, and his family are keen to move back up north. Meanwhile, former Town striker Brett Pitman, 36, has left Shaftesbury FC following their promotion to the Southern League after finishing third in the Wessex League Premier Division, the one-time Blues frontman having netted 58 times in all competitions during 2023/24. The club tweeted: “It is with regret we announce the release of Brett. Unfortunately, we were aware when signing Brett, that should we get promoted, he would not be able to commit in the higher league due to work commitments.”

