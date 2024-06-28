Clarke: Surgery Went Really Well

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 17:06 Full-back Harry Clarke says he’s making good progress having undergone surgery on the achilles problem he has been managing for the last two seasons. The 23-year-old returned early from the squad’s post-season trip to Las Vegas to go under the knife. The ex-Arsenal man then spent two and a half weeks resting at home before a holiday in Mykonos with teammates Wes Burns and Cieran Slicker and says he’s doing well. “It was a double plantaris removal,” he explained to TownTV. “There’s a tendon that runs alongside your achilles and that [has been] essentially deteriorating my achilles for the last two years. “I’ve had both them taken out, it went really well, they were happy with it and it feels a lot better now. Back at the gym now, should hopefully be on the pitch this Friday, which is nice.” He admits the problems had been hampering him: “A little bit of discomfort is playing it down. It was tough playing with it but hopefully, even if this gets rid of 50 per cent of the pain, that would make a huge difference. They seem happy with it and it’s going well.” 🗣️ "I'm getting goosebumps thinking about it."



Harry Clarke on the new season, recovering from an operation and the summer break. ☀️



Watch the full interview on TownTV. ⤵️ — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) June 28, 2024 Looking forward to the start of the season and Liverpool’s visit to Portman Road on the opening day, which will be followed by a trip to Champions Manchester City, local boy Clarke enthused: “The first two, they’re the games you play football for, to be involved in. To have those two up first is ‘welcome to the Premier League’ sort of thing. “Absolutely cannot wait. So buzzing we’ve got the first game at home. I dread to think what the atmosphere’s going to be like for that one, I’m getting goosebumps thinking about it. What an exciting time.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



LeightonBuzzardBlue added 17:16 - Jun 28

genuinely think Clarke has one of the most loveable attitudes. His passion is for the game and Town is contagious. 6

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments