Hutchinson Documentation Complete

Sunday, 30th Jun 2024 19:23 All documentation relating to the permanent signing of last season’s star loanee Omari Hutchinson is reported to have been signed. On Friday, news emerged that a deal had been agreed between Town and Chelsea for the 20-year-old along with personal terms, subject to a medical. Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that all the paperwork relating to the switch has been completed, indicating that the medical has been passed. Chelsea are understood to have been keen to get the move over the line before the end of today, having been widely reported to need to make player sales in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The fee is believed to be an initial £20 million plus another £2.5 million in top-ups plus a sell-on of 25 per cent. There is no buyback clause but it's understood Chelsea have inserted matching rights into the deal, although with the player having the ultimate decision. The forward’s previous club Arsenal will receive a sell-on of 15-20 per cent of the cash the Blues pay the West Londoners. The fee smashes Town’s previous record, the £4.8 million paid to Sampdoria for Matteo Sereni in the summer of 2001. Jamaica international Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan as Town won promotion to the Premier League last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season. Town manager Kieran McKenna made no secret of his desire to bring Hutchinson back to Portman Road, joking that he’d like him to be CEO Mark Ashton’s birthday present to him at the End-of-Season Dinner in May. Supporters will be equally delighted with Hutchinson having become a big fans’ favourite during his loan spell. Town are also close to announcing the addition of former West Ham right-back Ben Johnson on a free transfer, the right-back’s Hammers exit having been confirmed this morning. The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a four-year deal at Portman Road with his move, along with Hutchinson’s, looking likely to be confirmed on Monday, the first day of pre-season training.

Gforce added 19:41 - Jun 30

Great news,welcome back Omari, can we also please sign a couple of those Slovakians. 1

muhrensleftfoot added 20:00 - Jun 30

I’m not sure what Matching Rights means. Does it mean we can be gazumped if another club suddenly offers say £25 million for him? 0

foreverthebeat added 20:06 - Jun 30

Welcome back home Omari now let's show the Premier league who we are UPPA TOWEN onwards and upwards 1st of a few quality incomings 0

Mark added 20:09 - Jun 30

I think matching rights means if we decide to sell him and Chelsea match the other clubs' bid, we have to sell to Chelsea. I presume there is a rule that a club cannot just bid £1 more, maybe it would have to be £1m more or something like that? 0

trevski_s added 20:12 - Jun 30

Two huge announcements coming tomorrow now? I know Ashton has always said "wait until the club announces it" but I really cant wait. Wonder who gets announced first Omari or Johnson 0

