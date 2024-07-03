Ahadme On Verge of Charlton Switch

Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 13:07 Blues striker Gassan Ahadme is reportedly close to joining League One Charlton Athletic in a £1 million deal. The 23-year-old has looked all but certain to move on this summer having spent the whole of last season on loan in the third tier with Cambridge United, netting 13 times in 23 starts and nine sub appearances in an injury-disrupted season. The Addicks were first mentioned in connection with the Spanish-born Moroccan, whose Town contract runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, last week, while a number of other sides at the same level were also believed to be showing interest. Now, according to Sky Sports, will join Charlton in a move worth £1 million with a frontman having undergone a medical yesterday. While Ahadme’s impending exit comes as no surprise, the size of the fee, should it be confirmed, will raise some eyebrows. One-time Norwich and Portsmouth striker Ahadme made one start and seven sub appearances for the Blues in the first half of his first campaign with the club before returning to his previous club Burton Albion, who he had left on deadline day in August 2022 for a low six-figure fee, on loan in the January.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



HighgateBlue added 13:10 - Jul 3

Really good business. Wish him all the best, obviously! 2

Ipswich_Sniffer added 13:10 - Jul 3

Robbed them 4

BlueySwede added 13:15 - Jul 3

11 goals in 29 games, in a team in the lower half of the table, is a good goal tally. The market is really inflated as well. Still a good fee, if accurate. 2

Europablue added 13:15 - Jul 3

That sounds like a large fee for an unwanted player, but he should do really well at that level and he might be worth it for them if he solves a big problem. 2

Knightsy added 13:26 - Jul 3

Wow take the money and run 0

RegencyBlue added 13:29 - Jul 3

Ashtons pulled a blinder there! 4

Robert_Garrett added 13:29 - Jul 3

Good luck Gassan on your new future journey. Always welcome to visit Portman Road and see a big game. COYB 1

Dog added 13:41 - Jul 3

Nice piece of business.



Can someone explain to me the contract situation with regards to Sam Morsy please??. Has he signed a new contract and i missed this. Everyone else whose contract expired on 30 June 2024 have all been talked about, yet for some reason, there has not been a single comment (that i can find) about him signing a new contract. Can anyone clarify?? 0

ArnieM added 14:03 - Jul 3

I think we’re selling him to Man City for £50m….





Ok I jest! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments