Ahadme On Verge of Charlton Switch
Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 13:07
Blues striker Gassan Ahadme is reportedly close to joining League One Charlton Athletic in a £1 million deal.
The 23-year-old has looked all but certain to move on this summer having spent the whole of last season on loan in the third tier with Cambridge United, netting 13 times in 23 starts and nine sub appearances in an injury-disrupted season.
The Addicks were first mentioned in connection with the Spanish-born Moroccan, whose Town contract runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, last week, while a number of other sides at the same level were also believed to be showing interest.
Now, according to Sky Sports, will join Charlton in a move worth £1 million with a frontman having undergone a medical yesterday.
While Ahadme’s impending exit comes as no surprise, the size of the fee, should it be confirmed, will raise some eyebrows.
One-time Norwich and Portsmouth striker Ahadme made one start and seven sub appearances for the Blues in the first half of his first campaign with the club before returning to his previous club Burton Albion, who he had left on deadline day in August 2022 for a low six-figure fee, on loan in the January.
Photo: Matchday Images
