Blues Eyeing Benin International Striker Mounié
Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 14:14
Town are reported to be eyeing a move for free agent Benin international striker Steve Mounié.
According to AfricaFoot, the Blues are looking to sign the 29-year-old on a three-year deal.
Mounié left Stade Brestois, who finished third in the French top flight last season, at the end of June after four years in which he scored 33 goals in 135 games.
Prior to that spell, the Parakou-born frontman had spent three seasons with Huddersfield Town, having joined them from Montpellier, where he had come through the youth system before breaking into the senior side in 2014, for €13 million (£11.5 million) plus add-ons as the Terriers prepared for their first ever Premier League season.
While in West Yorkshire, 6ft 3in tall Mounié, who had a spell on loan at Nîmes while with Montpellier, netted 19 goals in 55 starts and 40 sub appearances.
Mounié, capped 53 times by Benin, scoring 17 times, is also said to be interesting Turkish side Konyaspor and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, however, it’s claimed he would prefer to play in England or France.
Town, who have never had a Beninese player in their history, are in the market for at least one striker to compete with George Hirst for the number nine role next season, while adding a second would allow Ali Al-Hamadi to move out on loan.
The Blues are known to have made two offers for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis, while there has also been speculation that Town could look at former Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Díaz. The Chile international, 25, is currently with Villarreal in La Liga.
Elsewhere, the Blues’ double offer for Hull City pair Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene is now reported to be £35 million plus add-ons, higher than the initial report of £30 million.
Photo: Panoramic
