Blues Eyeing Benin International Striker Mounié

Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 14:14

Town are reported to be eyeing a move for free agent Benin international striker Steve Mounié.

According to AfricaFoot, the Blues are looking to sign the 29-year-old on a three-year deal.

Mounié left Stade Brestois, who finished third in the French top flight last season, at the end of June after four years in which he scored 33 goals in 135 games.

Prior to that spell, the Parakou-born frontman had spent three seasons with Huddersfield Town, having joined them from Montpellier, where he had come through the youth system before breaking into the senior side in 2014, for €13 million (£11.5 million) plus add-ons as the Terriers prepared for their first ever Premier League season.

While in West Yorkshire, 6ft 3in tall Mounié, who had a spell on loan at Nîmes while with Montpellier, netted 19 goals in 55 starts and 40 sub appearances.

Mounié, capped 53 times by Benin, scoring 17 times, is also said to be interesting Turkish side Konyaspor and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, however, it’s claimed he would prefer to play in England or France.

Town, who have never had a Beninese player in their history, are in the market for at least one striker to compete with George Hirst for the number nine role next season, while adding a second would allow Ali Al-Hamadi to move out on loan.

The Blues are known to have made two offers for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis, while there has also been speculation that Town could look at former Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Díaz. The Chile international, 25, is currently with Villarreal in La Liga.

Elsewhere, the Blues’ double offer for Hull City pair Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene is now reported to be £35 million plus add-ons, higher than the initial report of £30 million.





MickMillsTash added 14:22 - Jul 3

The new Finidi



He comes from Be-e-Neen

We've never heard of him

Steve Mounie whoo-ooooh

Steve Mounie Whoo -oooh 0

Rimsy added 14:27 - Jul 3

Another agent trying it on for his client. 0

JewellintheTown added 14:34 - Jul 3

Have to admit, after looking deeper into Mounie, I'm uninspired with this if true. Back-up maybe?

In MA & KM we trust though.

£35M for Greaves & Philogene seems a much better choice. 3

victorysquad added 14:35 - Jul 3

Looks like it could be another tidy piece of business. Would be a great option, someone with 2 years Premier League experience. 0

Help added 14:40 - Jul 3

I doubt it 0

Bazza8564 added 14:48 - Jul 3

Let's just see what KM can do with him before we start challenging this. People didnt really see much in Hirst and Braodhead at first did they! 1

Reality_2021 added 14:56 - Jul 3

Ouch those stats do not really put fire in the belly do they?



Strange one if true. 0

Gforce added 14:58 - Jul 3

Not exactly a prolific scoring record, but I'm sure Mckenna would have done his homework.

At least we are casting our net far & wide,at long last. 0

Gforce added 15:06 - Jul 3

No so sure about Mounie,but from what I've seen in previous seasons, Diaz would be an excellent addition. 1

EricsGate added 15:08 - Jul 3

What a load of Tosh, can't see this at all, if so, smells of desperation lol 1

tortoise added 15:22 - Jul 3

Not that inspiring a link, but equally, we share the goals around and Hurst most important asset is holding it up and bringing other players into it, so the goal ratio maybe not the most important aspect. 0

thatsbonkers added 15:30 - Jul 3

We have too many armchair critics that define a player based on the cold stats. For example how many goals would you expect this guy to have got in that Huddersfield team? I loosely recollect seeming him play and had thought he was at least decent. Happy to reserve judgement based on the greater knowledge of our excellent recruitment team. 0

Saxonblue74 added 15:38 - Jul 3

Hands up, who knew Benin is a country?! 0