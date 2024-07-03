Kilmarnock Boss Confirms Ndaba Interest

Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 17:12 Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has confirmed he wants to sign former Killie loanee Corrie Ndaba on a permanent basis. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with the Scottish Premiership side and McInnes is hopeful that the Dubliner will return to Rugby Park. “We would like Corrie, I said that to him at the end of the season, I said it to him last season,” McInnes told Killie’s club Twitter. “I’ve spoken to him a few times throughout the summer, I spoke to him again last week. He's probably got to get himself sorted out at Ipswich but we feel there's a deal to be done. “We'll wait and see but we've got to be mindful we're a couple of defenders short, we'd like to try and make a couple of signings if we can. “We've got a very important game and a very important season coming up so if we have to move on we will. We would like Corrie but ultimately Corrie might have other options.” Kilmarnock will be looking to get a deal for Ndaba done as soon as possible with their opening Europa League game at home to Cercle Bruges on Thusday 25th July. Academy product Ndaba joined Town’s academy at 16 and has spent much of his time with the Blues out on loan having had spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Ayr United, Salford City, Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town prior to last year’s stint at Rugby Park. For Town, Ndaba, whose contract is up next summer with the club having an option for a further year, four starts and one sub appearance, all in cup competitions. 'We have been better at securing players longer term, that's what I wanted, to ensure more stability and certainty rather making wholesale changes'...💬



▪️ Marley Watkins deal

▪️ Update on Corrie Ndaba

▪️ Contract discussions



Derek McInnes ahead of a busy pre-season schedule. pic.twitter.com/vo3FftagrS — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) July 2, 2024

Photo: SIPA USA



