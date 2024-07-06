Town Reveal New Kits

Saturday, 6th Jul 2024 10:15 Town have revealed their home and away kits for their 2024/25 Premier League campaign. The home kit features pinstripes as per the strip worn by Sir Bobby Robson’s team which finished second in the top flight in 1981/82 and for the following two campaigns, also previously referenced in the 2007-09 and 2011/12 shirts. The shirt also features a darker blue trim, while the shorts are the traditional white. The away shirts and shorts are maroon with a dark blue trim with gold badges and trim. Town have previously worn similar colours as their changes strip from 2003 to 2005 and the Barcelona-style strips from 2015-17 and 2019-21. The strips are available now from Planet Blue and online. Planet Blue is open from 10.30am until 5pm today then from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, before normal opening hours from Monday.

ArnieM added 10:19 - Jul 6

Ah, now the home kit looks a LOT better in these pictures than the release video. I actually like the away kit better. 0

emergencylime added 10:20 - Jul 6

Didn’t see that away kit coming but i’m drawn to it.

It does pave the way for a white/pale 3rd kit though. 0

BlueGasMan added 10:23 - Jul 6

I like the kits, and I love the right sleeves. Premier league! 0

PackwoodBlue added 10:23 - Jul 6

Quite disappointed. The home kit is a missed opportunity. Had the trim been the same colour blue as the shirt it would have been far nicer

Also, don't like the red umbro and the badge within a shield bordered by a shield.

Don't like the away at all. Oh well. It's what we do on it that counts, now we are Premier League!! 2

warwickblue added 10:23 - Jul 6

Sorry but they're not doing it for me... they just look a bit, well, "ordinary". 2

Flight_of_Shefki added 10:28 - Jul 6

Simply lush! And, pleased to see we have reasonable/sensible prices in the club store. Well done Town, well played. 0

ITFC_Singapore added 10:29 - Jul 6

Think they're both pretty awful personally and won't be buying either. No less excited for the new season though ! -1

ElephantintheRoom added 10:31 - Jul 6

No mention of the rip off price? -2

jayceee added 10:34 - Jul 6

Like the away kit, but home (for me) should always have white sleeves, but have gotten used to the fact that it's not a hard and fast rule. LOVE that orange is ditched as it was the same colour as the grass and annoying as hell last season. (I'm colour blind). -2

Linkboy13 added 10:34 - Jul 6

We haven't actually seen the complete kits only the shirts until we do it's hard to judge. Ive always liked the home shirt with the pin stripe so it's a hit for me. I like the idea of a maroon or claret away kit but i don't think the blue trim on the collar and sleeves goes well at all so it's a miss for me. But until we see the complete kits it's hard to make a judgement. I thought last year's home shirt and kit was excellent and shall carry on wearing it for the on coming season. The black and red stripe from the season before was my favourite away shirt of all time. 0

OliveR16 added 10:38 - Jul 6

Um, doesn't the change kit effectively clash with a blue kit? 1

grumpyoldman added 10:39 - Jul 6

As long as they play well and their best, the away shirt could be sky-blue pink with yellow dots. Home kit acceptable. 0

Westy added 10:46 - Jul 6

Love the home kit. The away kit is a slow burner for me. 0

blueskyz added 10:47 - Jul 6

Home kit looks cheap and a bit of a mess. Our crest in a badge in another badge is over design. Just use the crest, it’s perfect as is.



Quite like the pinstripe but there’s too much going on for it to be a classy shirt.



Away is ok, like the gold. 2

Roo added 10:53 - Jul 6

Any Ipswich kit will look fabulous walking out at Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle etc etc - Personally I love the home kit.... Roll on the new season ! 1

PackwoodBlue added 10:54 - Jul 6

The third kit will need to be released for the away fixture at Palace. Unless they stick with the white from last season. 0

TimmyH added 10:57 - Jul 6

Really nice!...a bit like the old Pioneer sponsored shirt of 81/82 2

ChestnutSe added 10:57 - Jul 6

They look great. I much prefer a V neck so not keen on that in the away kit but love the colours and the designs. Great to see Ed is still the shirt sponsor. The marketing team need a couple of pics of Ed sporting the shirts 1

Lightningboy added 11:09 - Jul 6

Decent kits...glad there's no fannying around with blue shorts or white sleeves & Nice to see the 80s pinstripes back. 1

JewellintheTown added 11:19 - Jul 6

Kit opinions aside, with Al-Hamadi in the shirt promo, does that hint he's not going out on loan for the season?

First Iraqi to play in the Prem if so, assuming he's getting game time? 0

bobble added 11:19 - Jul 6

fashion in football ? or profit from fools... 0

WeWereZombies added 11:22 - Jul 6

Wes looks a trifle bemused in the TownTV photo. 0

