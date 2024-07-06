Released Keeper Cullum Joins Needham

Saturday, 6th Jul 2024 21:05 Released academy keeper Danny Cullum has joined National League North Needham Market. Cullum (pictured above left) had been with the Blues since he was eight years old and was a member of the academy sides which won the PDL Cup at both U16 and U18 levels in 2022. Tom Rothery, assistant to manager and former Town midfielder Kevin Horlock at Bloomfields, told his club’s official website: “Danny will provide excellent cover for Marcus Garnham when required. ”Danny is an important signing for us and great for Marco [Garnham] to have someone of Danny’s quality to work with. “Danny has good experience at step four from last season [when he was on loan with Bury Town] and already in training has shown what he will add to us. “We need more depth to the squad now going up a level which will help create not only competition but also allow players to rest when required. Kev and I are really pleased to get Danny on board.” Cullum added: “I’ve always admired the club, and especially last season I was always checking results on my phone after games and would always look at Needham’s first. “Like I say, always being a spectator, I’ve seen the highs they have achieved over the last few seasons, promotions, FA Cup first round, FA Trophy quarter-final against Stockport, and hoping within my time here we relive some of those moments and advance to later round of competitions and standing strong in staying the NLN.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 21:36 - Jul 6

He also had a long period on loan at Ipswich Wanderers last season after his time at Bury Town, with number 1 keeper, Craig Brand, out injured for a long stretch. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments