Town Agree Fee For Manchester City Striker Delap
Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 13:55
Town are reported to have agreed a deal with Manchester City for striker Liam Delap.
As TWTD revealed yesterday, Delap was at Town last Thursday to look around while also making similar trips to other clubs.
The extent of the interest was played down but things appear to have moved quickly and now, according to The Athletic, Town and City have agreed a fee of £15 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons.
Southampton have also agreed terms for the former England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international but the 21-year-old has opted to join the Blues and is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday with personal terms not believed to be a stumbling block.
Delap, son of former Stoke long throw expert Rory, was poached from Derby County’s youth set-up by City in 2019.
Since then, he has spent time on loan at Stoke, Preston and last season Hull City where he scored eight times in 26 starts and six sub appearances.
For his parent club, the 6ft 1in tall frontman, who is contracted to City until the summer of 2026, has made two sub appearances in the Premier League as well as four cup appearances, scoring three goals.
Delap is the third member of last season’s Tigers side to be mentioned in connection with the Blues this summer with Town having made a double bid for winger Jaden Philogene and central defender Jacob Greaves.
In October, Blues boss McKenna revealed he had changed his regular backline for Hull’s visit to Portman Road to deal with Delap’s threat, bringing in George Edmundson for Cameron Burgess.
“Cameron’s fine, I just wanted to put George in tonight,” he said. “We thought he’s been training really well, has played really well in the cup competitions and I thought his qualities tonight against Liam Delap would be really important.
“There are not many more powerful runners than George against one of the more powerful runners in the league.”
Town have been in the market for another central striker ahead of their return to the Premier League to compete with George Hirst.
The Blues made an offer ultimately worth €25 million (£21.1 million) to Panathinaikos for striker Fotis Ioannidis a fortnight ago which was their second bid but like the first that was rebuffed.
There had been no progress on that front since then and the Blues evidently moved on to another option. Ioannidis is expected to join Serie A Bologna.
Meanwhile, former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, 31, who ended last season back on loan with Town from AFC Bournemouth and scored seven times, is understood to be interesting Sheffield United.
Photo: Sipa USA
