Moore Close to Hull Move
Thursday, 11th Jul 2024 13:28
Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore is reportedly on the verge of joining Hull City from AFC Bournemouth.
Moore, 31, spent the second half of last season back on loan with Town, where he previously had a spell between January 2017 and January 2018, scoring seven goals which helped the Blues to win promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away.
According to various reports, the Wales international is very close to confirming a move to the Tigers with an accord reached between the clubs and a three-year contract agreed with the player.
While Moore is on his way to the MKM Stadium, the Blues are continuing to work on the double deal which would see Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene leave East Yorkshire for Suffolk.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]