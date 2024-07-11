Moore Close to Hull Move

Thursday, 11th Jul 2024 13:28 Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore is reportedly on the verge of joining Hull City from AFC Bournemouth. Moore, 31, spent the second half of last season back on loan with Town, where he previously had a spell between January 2017 and January 2018, scoring seven goals which helped the Blues to win promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away. According to various reports, the Wales international is very close to confirming a move to the Tigers with an accord reached between the clubs and a three-year contract agreed with the player. While Moore is on his way to the MKM Stadium, the Blues are continuing to work on the double deal which would see Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene leave East Yorkshire for Suffolk.



Photo: Matchday Images



hoppy added 13:30 - Jul 11

Is that so we can include him in a triple raid on Hull? 0

BlueBoots added 13:32 - Jul 11

Good move for him to try to win back-to-back promotions; will always be a Town cult hero after last season :^D 2

WeWereZombies added 13:34 - Jul 11

This is getting complicated now... -1

bluerico added 13:34 - Jul 11

Good move for Kieffer and I wish him well. 1

blues1 added 13:43 - Jul 11

We were zombies. How does this make anything complicated? 0

Knightsy added 13:45 - Jul 11

He was the answer, when George Hirst was out injured.



Thanks for last season Kieffer, I wish him well too. 0

