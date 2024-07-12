Greaves Switch Now Separate Move
Friday, 12th Jul 2024 15:06
Town’s move for Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves is now reportedly being treated as a separate deal from Jaden Philogene’s switch from the Tigers and looks set to be completed before the weekend.
The Blues had come to a joint agreement with the Championship side for Greaves and winger Philogene worth between £35 and £40 million initially plus top-ups.
As previously reported, Greaves was in Suffolk to undergo his medical over the weekend with the deal essentially done the player having agreed terms on a five-year deal at Portman Road.
It had been expected that the Greaves deal would be confirmed as soon as Philogene’s switch was completed, however, with the former England U21 international wideman’s situation still up in the air, The Athletic is reporting that the defender’s move is now set to go through as a separate transaction with around £15 million up front plus a further £3 million in add-ons.
The Blues looked to be closing in on signing Philogene earlier in the week until his former club Aston Villa activated the matching clause included in the £5 million deal they did with the Tigers last summer.
Despite that interest, the Hull Daily Mail has continued to report that Town are the favourites to win the race with Philogene currently in Türkiye on a Tigers pre-season camp, although so far has not been involved in training. Everton and Crystal Palace were among the other clubs believed to be eyeing the situation.
Town appear likely to have been keen to get the Greaves deal done so the centre-half is signed up in time to make the trip to Austria for the pre-season training camp over the weekend.
The Blues will similarly be looking to get the final details on striker Liam Delap’s £15 million switch from Manchester City over the line so the former Hull City loanee can also join up with his new teammates in Austria.
Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Troy Parrott, 22, is closing in on a £6.7 million permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur to former loan club AZ Alkmaar.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]