Greaves Switch Now Separate Move

Friday, 12th Jul 2024 15:06 Town’s move for Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves is now reportedly being treated as a separate deal from Jaden Philogene’s switch from the Tigers and looks set to be completed before the weekend. The Blues had come to a joint agreement with the Championship side for Greaves and winger Philogene worth between £35 and £40 million initially plus top-ups. As previously reported, Greaves was in Suffolk to undergo his medical over the weekend with the deal essentially done the player having agreed terms on a five-year deal at Portman Road. It had been expected that the Greaves deal would be confirmed as soon as Philogene’s switch was completed, however, with the former England U21 international wideman’s situation still up in the air, The Athletic is reporting that the defender’s move is now set to go through as a separate transaction with around £15 million up front plus a further £3 million in add-ons. The Blues looked to be closing in on signing Philogene earlier in the week until his former club Aston Villa activated the matching clause included in the £5 million deal they did with the Tigers last summer. Despite that interest, the Hull Daily Mail has continued to report that Town are the favourites to win the race with Philogene currently in Türkiye on a Tigers pre-season camp, although so far has not been involved in training. Everton and Crystal Palace were among the other clubs believed to be eyeing the situation. Town appear likely to have been keen to get the Greaves deal done so the centre-half is signed up in time to make the trip to Austria for the pre-season training camp over the weekend. The Blues will similarly be looking to get the final details on striker Liam Delap’s £15 million switch from Manchester City over the line so the former Hull City loanee can also join up with his new teammates in Austria. Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Troy Parrott, 22, is closing in on a £6.7 million permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur to former loan club AZ Alkmaar.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



danchances22 added 15:11 - Jul 12

6.7million for Troy Parrott!!

Worlds gone mad.

Leon best must be worth at least £5 now. 2

dyersdream added 15:11 - Jul 12

Absolute farce 1

cressi added 15:15 - Jul 12

Parrott 7 millon as previous world gone mad. 0

cmarkchips added 15:18 - Jul 12

Good, decision. Complete for Greaves and Delap and isolate the Philogene potential deal .



Clearly going to take more work as lots of interest and Hull holding out for more money I suspect so that Villa pull out. 1

ArnieM added 15:24 - Jul 12

Welcome Jacob, and suspect Jaden will not now be arriving. -1

stiffy501 added 15:28 - Jul 12

Get this one done, think the other deal is turning into a bit of a farce, tell them take it or leave it and move on to plan B, as i said if he really wanted to be here it would have happened by now. 5

Bluefish11 added 15:31 - Jul 12

Is Philogene that much better than Sarmiento. I'd be more than happy for him to return, God knows why he'd want to go to Aberdeen?? Make Ipswich your new home Jeremy - it's a hell of a lot warmer than Aberdeen - in fact it is going to be the hottest place to be this season! As for Philogene's agent, I just got some parasite spray from the garden centre this morning. 0

Len_Brennan added 15:31 - Jul 12

Just getting those 2 in ahead of the pre-season training camp in Austria is really good business. As for Philogene; what will be, will be. 2

Europablue added 15:35 - Jul 12

Great news. Joint deals should be banned. They overcomplicate things and leave room for shady business. 0

GTRKing added 15:38 - Jul 12

Sounds like we bided (Accepted) £35-£40Ml for Jadon philogene & Jacob Greaves!



£17ml Jadon Phillogene

£15ml Jacob Greaves!



As Aston Villa activated their buyback clause! Our bid has been declined as we have to bid £19ml+ for it to be accepted or wait it villa talk to the player!



As town is unhappy with that we have decided to do separate deals!



So we might get Jaden maybe not depends what villa decided to do 0

Suffolkboy added 15:41 - Jul 12

In M A we must continue to place our trust : this deal obviously has its ready attractions for us,and JP appears in favour of this switch .

AV seem to be playing the money game ,but if the terms already public are correct ,then it’s a wonder they waited so long to try to re- aquire this player whose transfer elsewhere brings obvious gain in monetary terms !

It looks a somewhat devious game of cards right now ,and must be so frustrating at ITFC .

COYB 0

Ryorry added 15:44 - Jul 12

Get Greavesy done! 0

Ryorry added 15:45 - Jul 12

Get Greavesy done! 0

tractorboybig added 15:45 - Jul 12

good and off load money boy and move on

0

Monkey_Blue added 15:45 - Jul 12

Here we go again… lots of panic and flouncing about things. The world of transfers isn’t any more crazy than it has been.. it’s just as a prem club now, every twitch and slight movement is reported and that’s just to get people clicking. Not accusing Phil or TWTD of this, pretty responsible reporting imho… but that won’t stop over reaction on here. The press in Liverpool seem to think this is holding up philogene’s move to Everton and Some media think Palace are substantially still in the mix…



Chill out. If we don’t get him I’m sure we have potentially just as good targets on the list. Which club always gets their targets? I can think of several occasions where we haven’t and we still scored nearly 100 points a season. 0

Brazils_Hair added 15:48 - Jul 12

Get the Greavesy deal done for heavens sake. I know that things aren't always black and white, but the whole Philogene deal does not reflect well on either him or more importantly his meddling agent. I would use swear words but don't want tp upset anyone.

If we do end up getting him then great. I'm sure we have other irons in the fire. 0

JewellintheTown added 15:52 - Jul 12

AZ Alkmaar have gone cuckoo for Parrott.

They"ve been robined.

Could chicken out though.



I'm here owl day.



I'll get my coot. 0

trncbluearmy added 15:52 - Jul 12

Villa want to separate the two so they know exactly how much sell on they get which is fair enough.

Hull looked as if they were manipulate the price to their advantage hence their urgency to get the deal done with ITFC, now the fees are separate could see quick action



As a side issue these double deals never seem to work out. 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:53 - Jul 12

Cant comment on this as I have a headache need a lie down.



Must be a mistake surely that’s £6.70 for Parrott 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments