Town Confirm Greaves Signing
Friday, 12th Jul 2024 19:07
Town have confirmed the signing of Hull City central defender Jacob Greaves.
The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal, the clubs having agreed a fee understood to be an initial £15 million plus £3 million in add-ons.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed,” Greaves told TownTV. “As soon as I heard about the interest, I was keen to get the move over the line. Now that it’s done I am really happy.
“I’ve spoken to the Kieran several times and those conversations have made me very excited for the future here. We spoke about tactics, playing style and life off the pitch and every time we’ve spoken it’s been spot on.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to step up to the Premier League and I cannot wait to get started.”
Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We are delighted to have brought Jacob to the club and are excited to have him as part of the squad.
“He is a very talented, technical and athletic left-sided defender who has performed very well in the Championship and is ready to make the step up to the Premier League at this point in his career.
“We feel this is the right environment and club for him to do that in and he is a good character who will bring qualities to the group and culture we have built here.”
Cottingham-born Greaves, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham were among the other clubs to have been linked.
Greaves, the Blues' third signing of the summer, will join the squad which travels to Austria for a training camp next week.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]