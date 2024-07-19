Town Target Philogene Completes Villa Return
Friday, 19th Jul 2024 09:51
Aston Villa have confirmed the re-signing of Blues target Jaden Philogene.
Town agreed a fee of £18 million for the winger early last week with the move looking set to go through until Villa activated a matching clause included in the deal which saw the 22-year-old move to the Tigers for £5 million last summer.
And ultimately the former England U21 international opted for a return to Villa Park, signing a five-year deal.
Due to a 30 per cent sell-on from last year’s switch, Villa are understood to have paid £13 million for the forward, who was also believed to be interesting a number of other clubs, among them Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and even Barcelona.
“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” he told the Villa club site. “[Manager] Unai [Emery] spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.
“He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.”
He added: “It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans.
“What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals.
“It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”
Photo: Sipa USA
