Town Target Philogene Completes Villa Return

Friday, 19th Jul 2024 09:51 Aston Villa have confirmed the re-signing of Blues target Jaden Philogene. Town agreed a fee of £18 million for the winger early last week with the move looking set to go through until Villa activated a matching clause included in the deal which saw the 22-year-old move to the Tigers for £5 million last summer. And ultimately the former England U21 international opted for a return to Villa Park, signing a five-year deal. Due to a 30 per cent sell-on from last year’s switch, Villa are understood to have paid £13 million for the forward, who was also believed to be interesting a number of other clubs, among them Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and even Barcelona. “It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” he told the Villa club site. “[Manager] Unai [Emery] spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time. “He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.” He added: “It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans. “What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals. “It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.” Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Jaden Philogene from Hull City. ✍️ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 19, 2024

Photo: Sipa USA



DocMartyn added 09:54 - Jul 19

Good luck to him, if he's happy to sit on the bench and wait for his chance. 0

Karlosfandangal added 09:56 - Jul 19

Looks like they said the words he wanted to hear…… you will play more but it’s down to you





Look I played 200 minutes more than last time and I had 5 mi utes in the Champions League 0

Boy_Railey added 09:57 - Jul 19

Now on the same career paths as Hassan Kachloul 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:08 - Jul 19

Old news now we have to move on ,clocks ticking 1

cressi added 10:15 - Jul 19

Utterly the opposite of Hutchinson who really does what to play and improve. We have missed a bullet here. His dodgy agent will always be looking for his next move .Hull fans say its all about himself rather score and the team lose then win and play average Not for me. 0

