Broadhead and Humphreys Injured, Tuanzebe at Home For Personal Reasons
Friday, 19th Jul 2024 21:41
Nathan Broadhead and Cameron Humphreys have missed the Blues’ Austria camp having picked up knocks, while Axel Tuanzebe remained at home for personal reasons, manager Kieran McKenna has revealed.
Broadhead was spotted watching hometown club Bangor last night, while Humphreys and Tuanzebe had been notably absent from social media videos and photos released from the camp.
Harry Clarke, who underwent achilles surgery at the end of last season, has also not made the trip and Ali Al-Hamadi hasn’t been involved having undergone an adductor op.
“Harry Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi are still in the recovery process from their surgeries but both progressing pretty well,” McKenna told TownTV.
“Janoi [Donacien]’s been with us a little for the first half of the week [having had a groin operation towards the end of last season] and did some training with the group, which was a big positive.
“Nathan and Cameron both picked up injuries. Nathan had an injury in the behind-closed-doors friendly that we had last week [against Reading at Playford Road], so he has to see a specialist next week to check the severity of that. That’s disappointing, of course. Cameron, a little injury as well.
“Axel stayed at home for a personal reason, but hopefully all being well he’ll be back with us next week.
“I think that’s it, other than that we’ve got a good group out here and quite a few of the young boys getting good experience as well.
“Of course, you always want to have everyone available on the first day of pre-season but it doesn’t always work like that.
“It’s better arriving at the first game with as strong a squad, as fit and ready and prepared as we possibly can.”
Town complete their Austria camp with two one-hour friendlies against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donesk on Saturday afternoon with TWTD reporting from the games.
Meanwhile, a Companies House submission showing Town issuing £39.2 million in shares is not new money coming into the club but reflects Gamechanger’s injection of cash into the club during last season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 90 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]