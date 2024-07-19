Broadhead and Humphreys Injured, Tuanzebe at Home For Personal Reasons

Friday, 19th Jul 2024 21:41 Nathan Broadhead and Cameron Humphreys have missed the Blues’ Austria camp having picked up knocks, while Axel Tuanzebe remained at home for personal reasons, manager Kieran McKenna has revealed. Broadhead was spotted watching hometown club Bangor last night, while Humphreys and Tuanzebe had been notably absent from social media videos and photos released from the camp. Harry Clarke, who underwent achilles surgery at the end of last season, has also not made the trip and Ali Al-Hamadi hasn’t been involved having undergone an adductor op. “Harry Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi are still in the recovery process from their surgeries but both progressing pretty well,” McKenna told TownTV. “Janoi [Donacien]’s been with us a little for the first half of the week [having had a groin operation towards the end of last season] and did some training with the group, which was a big positive. “Nathan and Cameron both picked up injuries. Nathan had an injury in the behind-closed-doors friendly that we had last week [against Reading at Playford Road], so he has to see a specialist next week to check the severity of that. That’s disappointing, of course. Cameron, a little injury as well. “Axel stayed at home for a personal reason, but hopefully all being well he’ll be back with us next week. “I think that’s it, other than that we’ve got a good group out here and quite a few of the young boys getting good experience as well. “Of course, you always want to have everyone available on the first day of pre-season but it doesn’t always work like that. “It’s better arriving at the first game with as strong a squad, as fit and ready and prepared as we possibly can.” Town complete their Austria camp with two one-hour friendlies against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donesk on Saturday afternoon with TWTD reporting from the games. Meanwhile, a Companies House submission showing Town issuing £39.2 million in shares is not new money coming into the club but reflects Gamechanger’s injection of cash into the club during last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PrrrromotionGiven added 21:49 - Jul 19

Oh no! Get well soon guys. And best wishes to Axel too, hope it's not anything too horrible. 0

Len_Brennan added 21:59 - Jul 19

Omari & Marcus Harness to play on the left in the 2 games v Shakhtar tomorrow?

Maybe worth following up on the links with Sessegnon from the start of the summer? 0

Karlosfandangal added 22:16 - Jul 19

Need another left winger ……… hope they are minor knocks and back soon 0

algarvefan added 22:20 - Jul 19

Let's wish those in recovery, a speedy return. Hope Broadhead is not too serious, he's an important member of the squad who will do well in the Prem. Also hope all is well for Axel.



Looking forward to tomorrow and only a few weeks to the Liverpool game!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments