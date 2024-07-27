McKenna: Broadhead Out For a Couple of Months Minimum

Saturday, 27th Jul 2024 18:17 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that the Blues will be without forward Nathan Broadhead for two months, the Wales international having suffered an injury in one of the Blues’ early behind-closed-doors pre-season friendlies, and has given the lowdown on the other absentees. Broadhead is understood to have suffered the knock in a game against Reading at Playford Road a week before the Austria training camp, which he missed. “Nathan’s seen a specialist with a hamstring injury,” McKenna said. “There’s no surgery required, which in many ways is a positive. That means that the recover could hopefully be shorter, but it’s still going to be a couple of months minimum.” McKenna admitted the former Everton man’s absence is a big blow: “Yes, for sure. He’s an important player for us. It’s a time where we are short of numbers of what we need for the season, so we don’t want to lose anyone. That’s a disappointing one for him and for us.” Omari Hutchinson has also missed the Shakhtar and Fortuna matches but with a less severe problem. “Omari has a little niggle, he’s better today, so we’re hoping that he’ll train and he’ll be involved with the games next weekend,” McKenna said. Cameron Humphreys has been out with a thigh problem but isn’t going to be out for too long. “Cameron Humphreys is probably a couple of weeks, I’ve not had an update in the last day or two,” the Blues manager added. “He had an issue, not a huge issue but not a tiny one either, so he’s going to be another couple of weeks.” Harry Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi both under went surgery at the end of last season with the Iraqi international nearer to getting back with the squad. “Harry further away, not back on the grass yet, so he’s further away,” McKenna continued. “Ali is back on the grass working individually, not with the team yet, hopefully it’s a short number of weeks.” Defender Axel Tuanzebe hasn’t been involved for a couple of reasons but should be in Germany. “He’s had a small physical issue but missed the trip with a family issue but a good family issue, so he’s been back in Manchester,” the Northern Irishman said. “He’s now back with us again and hopefully will have some involvement in the games next week.” Town suffered another injury blow today with Wes Burns picking up an ankle problem in the first half. “Rolled his ankle in a collision, so we’ll have to check on how he is,” McKenna said.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bluearmy_81 added 18:23 - Jul 27

Recover quickly NB, we need you!! 4

tractorboybig added 18:28 - Jul 27

would struggle in prem league anyway -3

tetchris added 18:31 - Jul 27

Regardless of injuries we still need more bodies in. 1

