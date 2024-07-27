McKenna: Broadhead Out For a Couple of Months Minimum
Saturday, 27th Jul 2024 18:17
Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that the Blues will be without forward Nathan Broadhead for two months, the Wales international having suffered an injury in one of the Blues’ early behind-closed-doors pre-season friendlies, and has given the lowdown on the other absentees.
Broadhead is understood to have suffered the knock in a game against Reading at Playford Road a week before the Austria training camp, which he missed.
“Nathan’s seen a specialist with a hamstring injury,” McKenna said. “There’s no surgery required, which in many ways is a positive. That means that the recover could hopefully be shorter, but it’s still going to be a couple of months minimum.”
McKenna admitted the former Everton man’s absence is a big blow: “Yes, for sure. He’s an important player for us. It’s a time where we are short of numbers of what we need for the season, so we don’t want to lose anyone. That’s a disappointing one for him and for us.”
Omari Hutchinson has also missed the Shakhtar and Fortuna matches but with a less severe problem.
“Omari has a little niggle, he’s better today, so we’re hoping that he’ll train and he’ll be involved with the games next weekend,” McKenna said.
Cameron Humphreys has been out with a thigh problem but isn’t going to be out for too long.
“Cameron Humphreys is probably a couple of weeks, I’ve not had an update in the last day or two,” the Blues manager added.
“He had an issue, not a huge issue but not a tiny one either, so he’s going to be another couple of weeks.”
Harry Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi both under went surgery at the end of last season with the Iraqi international nearer to getting back with the squad.
“Harry further away, not back on the grass yet, so he’s further away,” McKenna continued. “Ali is back on the grass working individually, not with the team yet, hopefully it’s a short number of weeks.”
Defender Axel Tuanzebe hasn’t been involved for a couple of reasons but should be in Germany.
“He’s had a small physical issue but missed the trip with a family issue but a good family issue, so he’s been back in Manchester,” the Northern Irishman said.
“He’s now back with us again and hopefully will have some involvement in the games next week.”
Town suffered another injury blow today with Wes Burns picking up an ankle problem in the first half.
“Rolled his ankle in a collision, so we’ll have to check on how he is,” McKenna said.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]