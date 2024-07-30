Hutchinson Back in Training
Tuesday, 30th Jul 2024 15:30
Blues forward Omari Hutchinson has revealed that he’s back in training having been unavailable for Town’s friendlies against Shakhtar Donetsk and Fortuna Düsseldorf due to a minor injury.
Hutchinson rejoined the Blues on a permanent basis for an initial fee of around £20 million from Chelsea at the end of last month following his impressive loan spell last season.
The 20-year-old has missed both friendlies but manager Kieran McKenna was hopeful that the Jamaica international would be OK to join the squad when they travel to Germany for a short training camp later this week.
“Omari has a little niggle, he’s better today, so we’re hoping that he’ll train and he’ll be involved with the games next weekend,” McKenna said following Saturday’s game against Fortuna.
Hutchinson now seems likely to play in either Friday's game against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Heimstetten or Saturday's against Hoffenheim over the Austrian border in Kufstein.
