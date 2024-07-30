Hutchinson Back in Training

Tuesday, 30th Jul 2024 15:30 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson has revealed that he’s back in training having been unavailable for Town’s friendlies against Shakhtar Donetsk and Fortuna Düsseldorf due to a minor injury. Hutchinson rejoined the Blues on a permanent basis for an initial fee of around £20 million from Chelsea at the end of last month following his impressive loan spell last season. The 20-year-old has missed both friendlies but manager Kieran McKenna was hopeful that the Jamaica international would be OK to join the squad when they travel to Germany for a short training camp later this week. “Omari has a little niggle, he’s better today, so we’re hoping that he’ll train and he’ll be involved with the games next weekend,” McKenna said following Saturday’s game against Fortuna. Hutchinson now seems likely to play in either Friday's game against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Heimstetten or Saturday's against Hoffenheim over the Austrian border in Kufstein.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



CobboldCrusty added 15:46 - Jul 30

Look at the size of Fridge's arm oh my gosh 2

Linkboy13 added 15:48 - Jul 30

The first league game is very close now might be cutting it a bit short to be fully fit although he's probably a naturally fit lad but will need games under his belt. 0

FreddySteady added 16:00 - Jul 30

I think I can name some of our players but not all of them…. 1

wischip added 16:12 - Jul 30

Is "Police Academy 3: Back In Training" getting a reboot ? 0

trevski_s added 16:16 - Jul 30

Is that Foyo and Ayinde? Great to see some of the U21s training with the main team 0

TheReturnOfCthulhu added 16:17 - Jul 30

FreddySteady - baggott, morsy, slicker, hutchinson, buabo, ayinde, johnson, edmundson? 0

TheReturnOfCthulhu added 16:19 - Jul 30

Sorry, yes, Foyo, not Buabo... 0

muhrensleftfoot added 16:26 - Jul 30

What's happened to Buabo? Made 2 or 3 subs appearances, but doesn't seem to feature anywhere 0

FreddySteady added 16:35 - Jul 30

Thank you Cthulhu…sign of the times for me there 0

trevski_s added 16:38 - Jul 30

@muhrensleftfoot Buabo is still coming back from a serious injury, thats partly why he stayed home when the main team were in Austria and the U21s went to Canada 0

Page:

1

