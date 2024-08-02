Barbrook: I'm Really Proud of the Team

Friday, 2nd Aug 2024 17:18 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Harry Barbrook expressed pride at his team’s performance as the Blues’ U21s fell to a 3-1 defeat to a senior Borussia Mönchengladbach side in pre-season at the ATS Sportpark in Heimstetten. The Blues, who were initially due to field a senior side, announced that the youngsters would take part in their place last night with the first team playing against Hoffenheim in Kufstein tomorrow. The U21s had just two senior appearances to their name, both coming from goalkeeper Cieran Slicker, and faced a Gladbach side whose starting XI alone had 892 appearances for the Die Fohlen. The match gave the young Blues an excellent learning experience and even took a shock early lead through Leon Ayinde before the Germans hit back. “It was a great experience playing against a Bundesliga team, Mönchengladbach, who are a great side,” Barbrook said. “We looked at it as a big opportunity for us to show what we’re about and to be fair to the lads I think we all gave it our best. “If anything, we did well and imposed our threat towards them. They scored three set plays, which is something for us to work on but moving forwards we can take a lot from that game. “We’re a brave team. We found out yesterday we were playing and I think a lot of us thought ‘wow, what an experience, this is going to be incredible’, and to be playing in front of our fans who were amazing throughout. It was a good day out and I’m really proud of the team.” Barbrook says the Blues were not daunted by the prospect and says the impact of coaches John McGreal and David Wright helped them settle against the Bundesliga outfit.

“No, not at all,” he said. “We knew we were going to be up against it, but the staff definitely helped us – John and Wrighty used their own careers and said we’re going to have to give it our best and there’s no hiding away from this. I think we did that. “We were pleased. John spoke and said tactically we gave it our best. They scored three set plays, we didn’t really give them too many chances. In there the lads are happy and we can definitely build on this going into our own season. “That’s what pre-season is about. Games like that are only going to put us in good stead for the season. Towards the end in the last 10-15 minutes, I think we actually started playing a bit and cut them open a few times. We showed we’re physically good enough and we’re pleased with that.” It was clear the young Town side were not overawed by the occasion and the match got a little bit fiery at times. Barbrook, who was one of three players to be booked in the game, said the Blues wanted to showcase that side of their game. He said: “That’s what we’re about as a team, it would be easy for us to go under in situations like that and be a bit timid. “We’re a lot younger than them but I think we showed that we’re here to play, we’re not going to get bullied by anyone and we’re going to impose our physicality as well as them doing it to us. I think we really enjoyed it and credit to them as well.” The 19-year-old had a loan spell at Braintree Town in the National League South last season and believes another temporary switch away this term could be the best for his own development. “With the first team getting to the Prem and how good the squad is with new lads coming in, I think I’m definitely looking to go out on loan, prove myself and get more senior appearances under my belt, then hopefully push on from there,” he said. “It’s about going in stages. I did a bit in non-league last season, my brother Fin did a lot with Chelmsford and I went to watch a lot of games. It’s tough there, so I think you have to get out there and prove yourself. Then it’s about getting better every week and keep building up the leagues.” Barbrook’s twin brother Finley, who can also operate at left-back as well as in midfield, has spent much of this pre-season training with the first team. Barbrook says the relationship between the pair is one of support rather than rivalry. He said: “Not a rivalry at all, it’s a lot of support. We’ve just had our off-season and we both push each other to the limit. There’s nothing better than having a twin brother in the same position as you because you can learn off each other and talk to someone about it. It’s good to have him around. “We always got told off from younger ages for having a go at each other, but we’re both passionate and want to win and I think that comes out a lot. “Now we’re at that age where we’ve got to help each other out, it’s tough what we’re doing and we’ve got to give each other as much support as possible.” Barbrook has other family connections with the Blues, his dad Matthew having been in the academy in the 1980s. In addition, the family are also club cricketers, although a career with bat or ball was always second to football. “Dad came through the academy at Ipswich then he went to Scunthorpe,” he explained. “He didn’t quite make it but he had a great career in non-league. “I think it definitely helps having him around as well because he didn’t quite make it and we’re trying to get to somewhere that he didn’t get so he can give us pointers on his experiences. The support we both get from our family is unbelievable. “I wouldn’t say we were decent [cricketers] but we definitely give it a go. Me and Fin loved our cricket growing up, we sort of had to choose football. But in the summer to take your mind away from football, a good game of cricket doesn’t hurt.”

Photo: TWTD



NabilAbidallah added 17:28 - Aug 2

good to see promising young players coming through and that the first team ethos is reflected across the age groups 0

