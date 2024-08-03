Hutchinson Starts Against Hoffenheim

Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 12:10 Omari Hutchinson starts and Axel Tuanzebe, Wes Burns and new signing Conor Townsend are on the bench for this afternoon’s friendly against Hoffenheim at a very wet Kufstein Arena (KO 1.30pm CET, 12.30pm BST). Hutchinson plays his first game of pre-season on the right of the three behind striker Liam Delap with Conor Chaplin in the centre and Marcus Harness on the left. Skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield with Jacob Greaves and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves, Leif Davis and Ben Johnson the full-backs and Aro Muric in goal. George Hirst is a notable new absentee, while Burns, who suffered an ankle injury against Fortuna Düsseldorf is among the subs. Youngsters Ryan Carr, Leon Ayinde and Osman Foyo are also on the bench. Town: Muric, Johnson, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Harness, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Delap. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Townsend, Luongo, Carr, Burns, Foyo, Ayinde, Ladapo. Hoffenheim: Baumann (c), Kaderabek, Drexler, Prömel, Bischof, Bebou, Tach, Bülter, Akpoguma, Kramaric, Moerstedt. Subs: Phillip, Grillitsch, Beier, Samassekou, Bruun Larsen, Damar, Szalai, Micheler, Behrens, Strobl, Kalambayi.

Photo: ITFC



Monkey_Blue added 12:20 - Aug 3

We have 3 CB’s on the bench so I guess it explains why McKenna thinks we are short of numbers. Since the end of the season we’ve let at least 6 first team squad players go/loan ended and have injuries to Al Hamadi, Clarke, Hirst, Broadhead… I may be missing someone? We’ve also sold Ndaba and El Mizouni who would have been with the squad last summer… Probably explains why McKenna pulled us from yesterdays game re:the first team. 0

Andy32Cracknell added 12:25 - Aug 3

Heard that Hirst is out for 6 weeks, just what we need. Jeepers 0

bluebullet29l added 12:31 - Aug 3

I've heard longer. 3 months 0

