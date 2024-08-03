Hutchinson Starts Against Hoffenheim
Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 12:10
Omari Hutchinson starts and Axel Tuanzebe, Wes Burns and new signing Conor Townsend are on the bench for this afternoon’s friendly against Hoffenheim at a very wet Kufstein Arena (KO 1.30pm CET, 12.30pm BST).
Hutchinson plays his first game of pre-season on the right of the three behind striker Liam Delap with Conor Chaplin in the centre and Marcus Harness on the left.
Skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield with Jacob Greaves and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves, Leif Davis and Ben Johnson the full-backs and Aro Muric in goal.
George Hirst is a notable new absentee, while Burns, who suffered an ankle injury against Fortuna Düsseldorf is among the subs. Youngsters Ryan Carr, Leon Ayinde and Osman Foyo are also on the bench.
Town: Muric, Johnson, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Harness, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Delap. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Townsend, Luongo, Carr, Burns, Foyo, Ayinde, Ladapo.
Hoffenheim: Baumann (c), Kaderabek, Drexler, Prömel, Bischof, Bebou, Tach, Bülter, Akpoguma, Kramaric, Moerstedt. Subs: Phillip, Grillitsch, Beier, Samassekou, Bruun Larsen, Damar, Szalai, Micheler, Behrens, Strobl, Kalambayi.
Photo: ITFC
