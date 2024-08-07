Bishop Joins Colchester
Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 17:07
Former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop has joined League Two Colchester United on a two-year deal having left Lincoln City.
Playford Road academy product Bishop, 28, was released by Town in the summer of 2021 when he joined the Imps, but was unable to agree a new deal at Sincil Bank this summer.
“I would have liked to have been here and settled maybe a couple of weeks ago, but it’s been in the pipeline for a little while. It was just a big decision for me, but I think I’ve made the right decision,” Bishop told the U’s club site.
“I believe in the project, the managers had put together a really good presentation to me and I like where the club is going. Danny and Nicky [Cowley] have proven promotions from this league, so that was another factor for me.
“The players they’ve signed have all got experience in League One or higher, so I think we’re putting together a good squad.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]