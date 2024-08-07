Bishop Joins Colchester

Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 17:07 Former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop has joined League Two Colchester United on a two-year deal having left Lincoln City. Playford Road academy product Bishop, 28, was released by Town in the summer of 2021 when he joined the Imps, but was unable to agree a new deal at Sincil Bank this summer. “I would have liked to have been here and settled maybe a couple of weeks ago, but it’s been in the pipeline for a little while. It was just a big decision for me, but I think I’ve made the right decision,” Bishop told the U’s club site. “I believe in the project, the managers had put together a really good presentation to me and I like where the club is going. Danny and Nicky [Cowley] have proven promotions from this league, so that was another factor for me. “The players they’ve signed have all got experience in League One or higher, so I think we’re putting together a good squad.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:11 - Aug 7

Good luck, Teddy. Always a talented player, derailed a bit with injury, but nice to see him consistently play the last three years. 0

Leutard added 17:46 - Aug 7

Colchester have looked pretty solid in pre-season I think? Interesting to see how they do 0

BlueMoon added 17:46 - Aug 7

Good to see the tradition continue of a player's natural life cycle; from Ipswich to a more gentle pace of life at Col U. 0

