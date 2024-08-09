Nominate TWTD!

Nominations are open for the Football Content Awards 2024, giving you the chance to pay tribute to TWTD and other Town media you enjoy.

TWTD was nominated in the Best Club Content Creator in the Football League section in 2021 and a vote this year in the Premier League equivalent would be most appreciated.

This year’s process has changed with all nominations via a form on their website here rather than through social media as was previously the case.

When submitting an entry you are asked for a brief description of the nominee and why you think they should win, information aimed at guiding the panel of judges in their decision.

Nominations close on August 19th when the judges will set about formulating the final shortlists.





