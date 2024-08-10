Ipswich Town 0-1 OGC Nice - Training Match

Saturday, 10th Aug 2024 15:06 Viktor Orakpo’s early goal was enough to see OGC Nice to a 1-0 win in the 30-minute training game which followed this afternoon’s main match. Town lined-up essentially as they had ended the main match but with trialist Steven Alzate in central midfield alongside Jack Taylor with Janoi Donacien at right-back and Christian Walton in goal. The visitors took the lead in the third minute with the training game’s first action, Billel Brahimi crossing from the left and Orakpo heading in sharply at the near post. On nine Daouda Traore shot from the edge of the box but Walton was able to claim with confidence. Town were unable to get back on terms before the break at the 15-minute mark, but four minutes after the restart Al-Hamadi ought to have levelled having been played in on the right but the Iraqi international screwed his low shot well wide. Two minutes later, the former AFC Wimbledon man had another opportunity having been played in one-on-one with Maxime Dupe but the keeper got a hand to it as Al-Hamadi went round him and he was eventually crowded out. Al-Hamadi was replaced a minute later having caused more than a few problems on his return following his adductor surgery early in the summer. Leon Ayinde took over, moving to the left with Ladapo going up front. On 26, Ryan Carr and Osman Foyo came on for trialist Alzate, who had little opportunity to impress, and Ladapo. Neither side threatened in the closing stages with Nice the victors of the afternoon’s second game. Town had enough opportunities to get back on terms and go in front with Al-Hamadi showing some rustiness having been out for a while. Overall, it was very much a training match with a handful of spectators having remained behind but with manager Kieran McKenna taking a close eye and analysing from the sidelines. Town: Walton, Donacien, Townsend, Woolfenden, Greaves, Taylor, Alzate (Carr 26), Burns, Chaplin, Ladapo (Foyo 26), Al-Hamadi (Ayinde 24).

Photo: Action Images



blueoxford added 15:23 - Aug 10

Actually thought that Alzate looked quite tidy on the ball 0

