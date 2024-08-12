Workmen Safely Brought Down From Scissor Lift

Monday, 12th Aug 2024 13:23 Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Portman Road this morning after an incident in which three workmen were trapped on a scissor lift. The workmen were stuck around 15 metres in the air at the back of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for around an hour before six fire appliances were called in and they were brought down. A Town spokesman told TWTD: “We are aware of a third party contractor’s scissor lift failing this morning at Portman Road. “Workmen on-site initially assisted until Fire and Rescue arrived very soon after. Everyone was soon taken down to safety and there are no reported injuries.” Portman Road remains a hive of activity as the club continues to work on getting the statium of to Premier League standard ahead of Saturday’s opening fixture against Liverpool.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



bluebullet29l added 13:29 - Aug 12

And this is news? Good god. 0

Blue_75 added 13:43 - Aug 12

Absolutely it’s news! We have a tight program of work to get completed ahead of Saturday, can’t afford any problems or slippages! 1

tetchris added 13:50 - Aug 12

Norwich fans will do anything to disrupt this club hahaha 1

JewellintheTown added 13:56 - Aug 12

Workmen : "Its broken, Boss, honest it is".



1hr of sunbathing later & they get the nickname "The Scissor Sisters". 0

BlueWax added 14:06 - Aug 12

Good thinking lads, thinking outside the box regarding lack of match tickets! 0

Cloddyseedbed added 14:12 - Aug 12

Only 6 fire appliances!! 0

