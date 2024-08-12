Workmen Safely Brought Down From Scissor Lift
Monday, 12th Aug 2024 13:23
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Portman Road this morning after an incident in which three workmen were trapped on a scissor lift.
The workmen were stuck around 15 metres in the air at the back of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for around an hour before six fire appliances were called in and they were brought down.
A Town spokesman told TWTD: “We are aware of a third party contractor’s scissor lift failing this morning at Portman Road.
“Workmen on-site initially assisted until Fire and Rescue arrived very soon after. Everyone was soon taken down to safety and there are no reported injuries.”
Portman Road remains a hive of activity as the club continues to work on getting the statium of to Premier League standard ahead of Saturday’s opening fixture against Liverpool.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
