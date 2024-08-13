Szmodics Nets Twice
Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 21:55
Town target Sammie Szmodics started and netted twice as Blackburn Rovers thrashed Stockport County 6-1 in their Carabao Cup first round tie at Edgeley Park this evening.
Szmodics, who TWTD revealed the Blues are chasing more than a month ago, was making his first start of the season having missed much of pre-season as discussions continued regarding his proposed move and having come off the bench in Friday’s season opener against Derby, in which he scored one and assisted another.
Despite rumours to the contrary, there appear to be no new developments regarding the deal, the Blues having had a £8 million rising to £10 million turned down earlier this month.
With Rovers having established a 4-0 lead before half-time, Szmodics was replaced in the 63rd minute.
Elsewhere, Anel Ahmedhodžić, who TWTD reported is on Town’s list of potential recruits, was absent from the Sheffield United side which beat Wrexham 4-1 in their first round tie.
Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images
