Szmodics Nets Twice

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 21:55 Town target Sammie Szmodics started and netted twice as Blackburn Rovers thrashed Stockport County 6-1 in their Carabao Cup first round tie at Edgeley Park this evening. Szmodics, who TWTD revealed the Blues are chasing more than a month ago, was making his first start of the season having missed much of pre-season as discussions continued regarding his proposed move and having come off the bench in Friday’s season opener against Derby, in which he scored one and assisted another. Despite rumours to the contrary, there appear to be no new developments regarding the deal, the Blues having had a £8 million rising to £10 million turned down earlier this month. With Rovers having established a 4-0 lead before half-time, Szmodics was replaced in the 63rd minute. Elsewhere, Anel Ahmedhodžić, who TWTD reported is on Town’s list of potential recruits, was absent from the Sheffield United side which beat Wrexham 4-1 in their first round tie. Sammie Szmodics gives Blackburn the early lead against Stockport County! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/wpdRkrc2LF — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 13, 2024

Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images



Karlosfandangal added 22:00 - Aug 13

Szmodics is not coming to Town……if Town really wanted him they would have increased the offer by now. 2

tractorfromongar added 22:01 - Aug 13

Not going to happen. Three goals in two games Blackburn will want more and he will be happy hes scoring. Move on now 1

mflory1376 added 22:08 - Aug 13

Phill Ham this is getting boring now mate, we need to move on, Like most of us in reality if Mckenna really wanted him like Hutchinson for example he would be here by now 0

prebbs007 added 22:09 - Aug 13

The price is going up with every game he plays and scores in. We wanted him and have now missed the boat. Could be a big mistake from MA this one. 2

jas0999 added 22:10 - Aug 13

Clearly not coming here. Shame.



Must get signings soon. 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:14 - Aug 13

In other news, Onil Hernandez who is also not an Ipswich player scores twice for Norwich 1

herfie added 22:19 - Aug 13

Our failure - for whatever reasons - to secure SS transfer will be cited, down the line, as a major failure by MA, should the worst happen. I’m not normally in the “ get him at any price” camp; but on this occasion, I might just be, if it helps keeping us in the PL. 0

bluebullet29l added 22:24 - Aug 13

He's not coming....I'm afraid 'in Ma we trust and Km we trust' dropped a right b#llock here....this ship has well and truly sailed. Big big big mistake. Should of just paid what they wanted. His value is going up with every goal he scores.... 0

