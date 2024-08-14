A12 Southbound Closure Saturday

Fans travelling from London and Essex for Saturday’s game against Liverpool can expect delays on their way home with a section of the southbound A12 closed over the weekend.

The southbound carriageway will be closed at Marks Tey from 6am on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday.

Traffic will be diverted off at junction 25 along London Road through Copford and will rejoin via the following entry slip road, while there will be additional traffic signals at the Prince of Wales roundabout and Stane Retail Park in order to reduce congestion.

The northbound carriageway is not expected to be impacted any more than usual.





Photo: Action Images