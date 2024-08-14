Town Draw AFC Wimbledon Away in Carabao Cup

Wednesday, 14th Aug 2024 22:24 Town have drawn AFC Wimbledon away in round two of the Carabao Cup. The teams met last season in round three of the FA Cup, the Blues winning 3-1 at Plough Lane, via a Josh Davison own goal, Axel Tuanzebe‘s first goal for the club and a Jack Taylor effort in the final minute. Jake Reeves netted a penalty for the Dons, while Harry Pell was sent off. That game was the first cup meeting between Town and the Wombles since their reincarnation. Blues‘ striker Ali Al-Hamadi moved to Portman Road from the Dons in January, while former Town frontman Joe Pigott rejoined the Londoners in the summer. The competition remains regionalised at the second round stage with the draw split into southern and northern sections. Round two ties will take place during the week commencing 26th August. Last year, Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at home in round one, defeated Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium in round two, then came from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves 3-2 at home in the third round before exiting to another top-flight side Fulham 3-1 at Portman Road in round four.

Photo: Action Images



ArnieM added 22:26 - Aug 14

That'll so nicely .... 1

Monkey_Blue added 22:26 - Aug 14

Good draw… we can play the reserves and genuinely not worry too much about the result, it’s all about the league more than ever this season.

1

Mark added 22:31 - Aug 14

A good draw. This will be our first match on Sky TV this season given they are showing all the Carabao Cup matches. 0

Gforce added 22:31 - Aug 14

Nice draw for Ali,returning to his old club for a catch up with his old mate's. 1

churchmans added 22:33 - Aug 14

It will be a chance for mckenna to work more with the team and implement how we need to play! I don't think the cup will be a runout solely for the so called 'reserves' we only got 38leauge games so makes sense to give it a go 0

Monkey_Blue added 22:36 - Aug 14

We have a small squad even with the extra arrivals we want coming in. Hirst is out for 2 months, Broadhead for similar, Clarke might be a while as well… I don’t think we risk injuries when the league is the priority. 0

chrismadrid added 22:48 - Aug 14

Nice draw...we beat them easily last season and then had a great end to the campaign... could it be an omen? 0

runningout added 22:54 - Aug 14

hope we put a strong team out 0

