Town in Loan Talks For Chelsea Striker

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 12:03 Town are targeting the loan signing of Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The 22-year-old was linked with the Blues early in the transfer window with rumours circulating on the TWTD Forum earlier this morning. The EADT reported that the Blues are interested in Broja and TWTD can confirm that discussions regarding a loan move are in progress regarding the £35 million-rated striker. Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge form Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2020. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goals for his parent club. Capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featuring at Euro 2024, Broja had previously been linked with a move to Everton.

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



boroughblue added 12:05 - Aug 15

What’s going on this morning? Go on Town! 4

TimmyH added 12:06 - Aug 15

Here we go another possible loan - Broja has been on loan a number of times over the last couple of years and has generally struggled in the Premiership, amazed though he's only 22. -7

Ippy89 added 12:09 - Aug 15

How does it work if we get Philips, the Swedish guy and Broja on loan if the maximum number of loans you can have is 2? 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 12:10 - Aug 15

Ashton’s clearly had extra Weetabix this morning! 6

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 12:12 - Aug 15

We would be daft to not make use of loans, TimmyH. We need to use the 2 domestics, and probably 2 more from abroad. Getting a midfielder and forward, neither of which we could outright purchase, in for the two domestic loans is fantastic business. 3

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 12:12 - Aug 15

Ippy89 - the limit is two domestic loans, not two overall loans. 0

TimmyH added 12:15 - Aug 15

No agree as long as we don't have too many loans from now to the end of the transfer window (which was predictable)...if this comes off I wonder if Szmodics is off the table? He has struggled so far... 3

TimmyH added 12:17 - Aug 15

As I said the silly season is here and always has been what ever league we're in we can't do no wrong whoever we get in and I've been on this site since 2008...personally don't feel this bloke is any better than Szmodics. 1

ArnieM added 12:23 - Aug 15

Think I might just have to go and Lie down.... 4

bringmeaKuqi added 12:25 - Aug 15

I wonder if this spells the end of the Szmodics deal? Szmodics would be more of a 10 and Broja a 9, but maybe shows we've moved on? Would love to have both.



Personally, not worried about his goalscoring record – he's 22 and not really had a club to call home. Hirst was similar when he joined us and he's far more important than just his goals. 2

Secondhalf added 12:36 - Aug 15

And yet we are short of a goalscorer. 0

Monkey_Blue added 12:38 - Aug 15

Goal scoring is a part of our strikers job but unless you’ve not been watching the last two years you’d know the majority of what McK wants from them isn’t about banging goals in. The three behind are our main goal sources. Good signing if we can get him and similar attributes to Delap and Hirst. 2

bluebullet29l added 12:52 - Aug 15

I'm a bit perplexed by people saying they are not bothered by a potential strikers goal scoring record? Strange times indeed 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments