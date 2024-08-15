Sheeran Buys Stake in Town
Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 19:08
Sponsor and lifelong Town supporter Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in the club.
Framlingham-based pop star Sheeran, , has acquired his shares through Gamechanger 20 Ltd and has a 1.4 per cent stake in the Blues.
Part of the agreement will see Sheeran gain long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road, which he has personalised ahead of the new season.
“I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” Sheeran told the club site.
“It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.
“I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.
“It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows.
“I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play! I’m excited for the Premier League to start this weekend. Let’s go!”
Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “This is an incredibly proud day for the football club.
“The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment in the club feels like the natural progression in our relationship.
“For one of the biggest artists in the world to give us so much of his time and give the club such incredible exposure around the world, while asking for very little in return, highlights just what makes this relationship such a special one.
“It’s been a pleasure to get to know Ed and his team over the last three years and we look forward to building our relationship further now as the club enters the Premier League.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]