Sheeran Buys Stake in Town

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 19:08 Sponsor and lifelong Town supporter Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in the club. Framlingham-based pop star Sheeran, , has acquired his shares through Gamechanger 20 Ltd and has a 1.4 per cent stake in the Blues. Part of the agreement will see Sheeran gain long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road, which he has personalised ahead of the new season. “I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” Sheeran told the club site. “It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support and I feel so grateful for this opportunity. “I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected. “It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. “I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play! I’m excited for the Premier League to start this weekend. Let’s go!” Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton added: “This is an incredibly proud day for the football club. “The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment in the club feels like the natural progression in our relationship. “For one of the biggest artists in the world to give us so much of his time and give the club such incredible exposure around the world, while asking for very little in return, highlights just what makes this relationship such a special one. “It’s been a pleasure to get to know Ed and his team over the last three years and we look forward to building our relationship further now as the club enters the Premier League.” A 22-year wait is over



The Tractor Boys are back 🚜

#TheKickOff @edsheeran @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/mvbcOH3RDT — Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2024

Photo: ITFC



Tommy_ITFC added 19:11 - Aug 15

Announcement video is class , club is top all over at the moment (except left wing) 4

Monkey_Blue added 19:12 - Aug 15

This is great news. His continued association with the club is nothing but a huge positive. Whether you like his music or not, he promotes the club globally via social media, interviews and on stage to 100’s of millions of people. 7

Monkey_Blue added 19:12 - Aug 15

Bert added 19:13 - Aug 15

I dare anyone not to be cheerful at this ! 6

Broadbent23 added 19:14 - Aug 15

Ed will be the chairman in 10 years similar to what Elton John did at Watford.

Thank you Ed for your support. 4

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:19 - Aug 15

Yes he is a true Blue, you would have to be after the past 18 years.



Proud as Punch.





1

Flight_of_Shefki added 19:20 - Aug 15

That video is incredible. Serious golden era awaits in the wings for this club. 1

Whos_blue added 19:26 - Aug 15

Great news story. So much positivity around the club. 0

MK1 added 19:35 - Aug 15

Great ambassador for our club. Thanks Ed. 3

Rimsy added 19:42 - Aug 15

Warms the heart. All the investment from the US is fantastic, but it's nice to have some famous local involvement. 1

JewellintheTown added 19:58 - Aug 15

Move over Clarkson, Caleb Cooper has morphed into Ed Sheeran!

Now where's Gerald? 0

Marcus added 20:19 - Aug 15

Love the guy. Ambivalent with his music... 0

