Cajuste Set to Make Decision on Town Move

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 10:51 Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste will reportedly decide whether to accept the offer to join Town on loan this morning. The 25-year-old had been near to joining Brentford on a loan with a view to a £10 million permanent signing earlier this week, however, that switch broke down, reportedly after the Gothenburg-born midfielder failed a medical. Town and Napoli are understood to have subsequently agreed terms on a season-long loan, but with no option to buy unlike the Bees’ deal. Now, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Swedish international will make a decision on whether to join the Blues this morning. Even if he does decide to move to the Blues, the switch would come too late to be involved against Liverpool this weekend. Town hope to have Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szmodics available to face the Reds with the paperwork needing to be with the authorities before noon today. Both are now understood to have passed medicals. ⌛️🇸🇪 Jens Cajuste to decide this morning if he accepts #ITFC's offer or not. More to follow. #PL #Napoli https://t.co/48vph9U48L — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 16, 2024 Cajuste, who has won 23 full caps, started his career in Sweden with Örgryte IS before moving on to Denmark’s Midtjylland and then Reims in France. He joined Napoli for €12 million (£10 million) a year ago, signing a five-year deal. Last season, Cajuste recorded two assists in 26 appearances for Napoli without scoring. Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21. Town’s last Swedish player was striker Jonas Axeldal, who was a member of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. The Blues’ only other Swede was loanee forward Niklas Gudmundsson, who was in the side which reached the play-offs in 1996/97.

Photo: IMAGO/FOTOAGENZIA



NorwichBlue138 added 10:52 - Aug 16

that Napoli shirt even looks like our old TXU Energi home shirt. he was meant to be a Blue. COYB! 2

Bluearmy_81 added 10:58 - Aug 16

That was the lightest Town shirt I can ever remember NB138. I did love it! 0

danchances22 added 10:58 - Aug 16

Fabrizio Romano now reporting he has accepted the loan offer and has decided to join us! 3

runningout added 10:59 - Aug 16

if he’s having to think about it. Maybe he should go somewhere else -12

victorysquad added 11:02 - Aug 16

It is a great opportunity for any International player not playing regularly to put themselves in the Premier League exposure window. Global audience, if he is good enough, joining us will catapult their careers forward. 0

Rsj13 added 11:03 - Aug 16

I like someone being open about this. We all consider job offers, and suggests that he wants to be serious and invested in the place he signs for. 1

Gforce added 11:06 - Aug 16

Danchances......I hope your right,this lad would be an excellent signing,at least from the clips I've seen online. 0

ChorleyBoy added 11:07 - Aug 16

The money involved in top flight football is obscene and these transfers are simply mental.



But despite the fact that I hate how football has changed, I can't wait for 12:30 tomorrow.



COYB 1

Marinersnose added 11:08 - Aug 16

I’m not sure when this one sits as there is conflicting media reports. Some suggestions are that he’s coming to Ipswich others suggest he prefers Everton.

Watch this space. 0

brendenward35 added 11:13 - Aug 16

Not sure about this one as TWTD says "failed a medical" if he failed to pass medical at Brentford then I'd say his going to to fail a medical at town as well. 0

mojo added 11:13 - Aug 16

Cajuste in time to make a cameo appearance against Liverpool 1

mojo added 11:15 - Aug 16

Doh I didn't read the article fully 1

bringmeaKuqi added 11:26 - Aug 16

Really happy with the business we have done in the past 24 hours. We have added (fingers crossed) three players to the squad who will seriously improve our quality in two key areas.



Two CMs was a must – even last year we were light as there wasn't a good back up for Morsy or Luongo and we had to panic loan Travis. I think Taylor will play further forward now as a back up 10. 1

MagicYouKnow93 added 11:31 - Aug 16

Will be mandatory buy included if we stay up 0

Lord_Mac added 11:35 - Aug 16

>Not sure about this one as TWTD says "failed a medical" if he failed to pass medical at Brentford then I'd say his going to to fail a medical at town as well.<



Not really, because the risk factor of taking someone on loan for a year is different to the risk of buying him outright. 0

