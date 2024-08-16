Cajuste Set to Make Decision on Town Move
Friday, 16th Aug 2024 10:51
Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste will reportedly decide whether to accept the offer to join Town on loan this morning.
The 25-year-old had been near to joining Brentford on a loan with a view to a £10 million permanent signing earlier this week, however, that switch broke down, reportedly after the Gothenburg-born midfielder failed a medical.
Town and Napoli are understood to have subsequently agreed terms on a season-long loan, but with no option to buy unlike the Bees’ deal.
Now, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Swedish international will make a decision on whether to join the Blues this morning.
Even if he does decide to move to the Blues, the switch would come too late to be involved against Liverpool this weekend.
Town hope to have Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szmodics available to face the Reds with the paperwork needing to be with the authorities before noon today. Both are now understood to have passed medicals.
Cajuste, who has won 23 full caps, started his career in Sweden with Örgryte IS before moving on to Denmark’s Midtjylland and then Reims in France.
He joined Napoli for €12 million (£10 million) a year ago, signing a five-year deal. Last season, Cajuste recorded two assists in 26 appearances for Napoli without scoring.
Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21.
Town’s last Swedish player was striker Jonas Axeldal, who was a member of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. The Blues’ only other Swede was loanee forward Niklas Gudmundsson, who was in the side which reached the play-offs in 1996/97.
Photo: IMAGO/FOTOAGENZIA
