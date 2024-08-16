McKenna: No New Injury Concerns

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 14:31

Town boss Kieran McKenna has no new fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s Premier League season opener against Liverpool at Portman Road.

The Blues remain without Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and George Hirst (knee surgery).

“No changes. George and Nathan, of course, still available. Cam Humphreys is back training with the group and no other changes.

“We’re in better health than we have been over the last few weeks and in better numbers, especially with the new additions, so we’ve got a good group ready to go for it tomorrow.”





Photo: Matchday Images