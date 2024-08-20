Premier League Poster Boys

Tuesday, 20th Aug 2024 10:11 The artwork on the cover of Saturday’s programme for the opening fixture against Liverpool has been lauded by fans of both clubs, Richard Haugh from Call Me Ted explains the idea behind it and future designs for all Town’s home games this season. Richard says the plan initially wasn’t to create covers for the Blues’ programmes but unique posters for each match on Town’s return to the Premier League. “Myself and my brother Steve started Call Me Ted earlier this summer,” he told TWTD. “We used to put on gigs in Ipswich (as part of Uprock) and always used to enjoy making artworks for these nights. “We decided to combine this passion with our love of the football club, and set ourselves the challenge of creating gig-style posters for each of Ipswich Town’s home games for the forthcoming season. “The idea is we’d work with a different artist each time and then put the posters in the windows of pubs and shops, as we used to with the gig nights. “We want to celebrate their artwork and also bring something fresh to the imagery often associated with football. “Anyway, the project snowballed very quickly and the reaction to the first poster - by co-founder Steve, aka Go Bernard - blew us away. “We’ve now enlisted the help of our friends Kevin Bennett and Andy Mortimer to make Call Me Ted a four-man team. “The club saw what we were doing and have been very supportive. We were delighted that they wanted to use the design for the programme cover for their first match back in the Premier League, and look forward to working with them over the season.” Regarding his Liverpool poster, Steve said: “I wanted to capture the shared excitement of generations that have seen us in the Premier League before, and those that haven’t,” he says. “What’s made the success of these last two seasons extra special is watching it all with my daughters (and nieces!), sharing all of these incredible moments and making memories with them.” Town’s second visitors of the season are Fulham, who will be at Portman Road a week on Saturday. “Our next artist is another Town season ticket holder, Tom Armstrong, who we got to know and love as part of Dingus Khan,” Richard added. “He also draws cartoons for Private Eye and runs art workshops. “His poster for the Fulham match finally gives some thought to the limited ambition of players stuck to a table football pole.” High quality prints of each artwork will be available to buy via callmeted.co.uk or in person at The Greyhound.

Call Me Ted



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 10:15 - Aug 20

Really cool. A respectful nod to those sadly lost at Hillsborough too.

Couldn't help notice Ed is now longer listed at no 17 now, the PL rules are tough :) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments