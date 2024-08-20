Town Closing in On Broja Loan

Tuesday, 20th Aug 2024 18:44 Town are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The 22-year-old was linked with the Blues early in the transfer window and again at the end of last week. As per the EADT, we understand Town are getting closer to completing a deal which would see Broja move to Suffolk for the season. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal will include a clause which would see the Blues pay close to £30 million to sign him on a permanent deal next summer if they stay up. Following last week’s initial reports, the prospect of the move happening was played down by various sources, however, we understand Broja and his representatives visited Playford Road on Friday and that appears to have swung things in Town’s direction. Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge from Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2009. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goals for his parent club. Capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featuring at Euro 2024, Broja had previously been linked with a move to Everton. Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21. Town have already recruited Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City and Broja would mean they wouldn't be able to bring in anyone else on a domestic loan. Broja would be the Blues’ second Albanian international following in the footsteps of Town academy product Armando Dobra. The signing would mean Town now have 26 players who qualify for the 25-man squad, but it's almost certain Freddie Ladapo will move on before the end of the window, while the likes of Cieran Slicker, Ali Al-Hamadi and Marcus Harness could go out on loan.

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



John_Grose added 18:47 - Aug 20

Think Saturday highlighted the need for more depth in this position 3

coolhand added 18:54 - Aug 20

Has his medical tomorrow, was at the match on Saturday 2

Ebantiass added 18:58 - Aug 20

Could be a good move of him and us. Chelski have enough players to fill a stadium so he wont be missed.

We need firepower up front and he could i feel do a job for us. 5

blueinscotland added 19:01 - Aug 20

This would be a real statement of intent - what a signing. 3

planetblue_2011 added 19:02 - Aug 20

Get him in! Nice one good player! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:03 - Aug 20

And it keeps on coming, we are pulling some real quality into the Club, and at good ages.

1

coolhand added 19:06 - Aug 20

All agreed, fans at Chelsea not that sorry to see him go, if Ipswich stay up there is an obligation to buy (10m8 0

carlo88 added 19:13 - Aug 20

He was being touted around at figures of £30-£40 million a couple of years ago but seems to have stagnated a bit since. Seems to need games so potentially a good signing. 0

Dutchman1 added 19:15 - Aug 20

Some nice close control just watching the little video above. Plenty for KM to develop. Potentially another exciting recruit. 0

Broadbent23 added 19:20 - Aug 20

Looks a solid player for his age. KMc and his coaches can improve him. Interesting not many headed goals for 6ft 3ins. Not sure who will be first choice. Has to be rotation to find our best team. Survival is looking better. If we get him registered for Man City there could be a shock result. 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:23 - Aug 20

It sure on this one, not over excited……but I was wrong with Hurst, don’t like this if you stay up you must buy clause, what if Town stay up and the player has a bad season……on the other hand if they are excellent it’s a easy transfer.



Hutchinson springs to mind 0

Len_Brennan added 19:24 - Aug 20

When you consider what McKenna has done with Hirst, when you see the progression of Delap through the pre-season friendlies, into the player responsible for a highly-rated Liverpool centre half having to be substituted at half time in a Premier League game, you've got to have confidence in him bringing the very best out of Broja this season. 2

