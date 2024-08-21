Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Keogh Appointed Blackpool Interim-Manager
Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 11:26

Former Town centre-half Richard Keogh has taken over as interim manager of League One Blackpool following the sacking of Neil Critchley earlier today.

Keogh hung up his boots in the summer and returned to the Seasiders, one of his former clubs, as first-team coach.

Critchley was fired this morning after defeats in their first two league games.

Town centre-half Elkan Baggott made his league debut for the Tangerines in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at home to Stockport, having made his overall bow in the 4-0 Carabao Cup victory at Burton in midweek.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Help added 11:56 - Aug 21
Blimey, getting the sackings in early. Good luck Richard
2

Kentish_Tractor added 12:18 - Aug 21
As he's a Town fan, should at least mean Baggott stays in the side for now!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024