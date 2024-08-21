Keogh Appointed Blackpool Interim-Manager
Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 11:26
Former Town centre-half Richard Keogh has taken over as interim manager of League One Blackpool following the sacking of Neil Critchley earlier today.
Keogh hung up his boots in the summer and returned to the Seasiders, one of his former clubs, as first-team coach.
Critchley was fired this morning after defeats in their first two league games.
Town centre-half Elkan Baggott made his league debut for the Tangerines in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at home to Stockport, having made his overall bow in the 4-0 Carabao Cup victory at Burton in midweek.
Photo: TWTD
