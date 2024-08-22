Muric Back in Training, Burns Out For a Number of Weeks
Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 14:41
Blues wideman Wes Burns will be out for a number of weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered against Liverpool last week, while keeper Aro Muric is back in training and could make his Town debut when the Blues travel to Manchester City on Saturday.
Burns suffered the knock in the second half of the season opener, while Muric missed out having picked up a calf problem in training earlier in the week, although was close to being involved against the Reds.
“Aro has trained a little bit today, so that’s going to be a call we’ll probably have to make to see if he can train the full session with the group,” manager Kieran McKenna said.
“And Wes Burns went off with his hamstring last week. We’ve scanned that this week, that’s going to be a number of weeks, so he’s going to be missing from this game and the next couple of league fixtures as well.
“It’s a blow for both parties. For Wes, who started the game well last week and adapted to the intensity of the Premier League well, as we thought he would.
“And for us he’s an important player in our system. He’s got a pretty unique role and he brings unique qualities to it.
“We’ve missed him for periods before over the last couple of years and we’ve always found ways to still be a strong team and that’ll be the challenge again.
“There are other people who can play the role in different ways and we’ll try and find the right balance for each game to still be strong down that side of the pitch.”
New loanee Kalvin Phillips is unavailable to make his debut against his parent club.
Photo: Matchday Images
