Muric Back in Training, Burns Out For a Number of Weeks

Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 14:41 Blues wideman Wes Burns will be out for a number of weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered against Liverpool last week, while keeper Aro Muric is back in training and could make his Town debut when the Blues travel to Manchester City on Saturday. Burns suffered the knock in the second half of the season opener, while Muric missed out having picked up a calf problem in training earlier in the week, although was close to being involved against the Reds. “Aro has trained a little bit today, so that’s going to be a call we’ll probably have to make to see if he can train the full session with the group,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “And Wes Burns went off with his hamstring last week. We’ve scanned that this week, that’s going to be a number of weeks, so he’s going to be missing from this game and the next couple of league fixtures as well. “It’s a blow for both parties. For Wes, who started the game well last week and adapted to the intensity of the Premier League well, as we thought he would. “And for us he’s an important player in our system. He’s got a pretty unique role and he brings unique qualities to it. “We’ve missed him for periods before over the last couple of years and we’ve always found ways to still be a strong team and that’ll be the challenge again. “There are other people who can play the role in different ways and we’ll try and find the right balance for each game to still be strong down that side of the pitch.” New loanee Kalvin Phillips is unavailable to make his debut against his parent club.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mariner1974 added 14:44 - Aug 22

Hopefully Szmodics, Chappers and Omari on the right with Delap up top. Johnson looked the most nervous when he came on last weekend, so maybe we keep it 4 at the back and add more muscle in midfield with Jack Taylor. 1

tractorboybig added 14:45 - Aug 22

thought walton did well on sat and should keep the spot

9

Ryorry added 14:46 - Aug 22

Bloody hell, that’s bad news. Last time he was out, I think we at least had Harry Clarke available on the right. 0

Mariner1974 added 14:46 - Aug 22

Or will Jens be Ca-Juste about ready to make his debut in midfield with Mass & Mors? 1

Ryorry added 14:48 - Aug 22

Re Burns I meant - glad about Muric recovery of course! 0

ernie added 14:57 - Aug 22

Walton should play- can't understand the fascination that he should be straight out of the team 2

IAMLEOMUFF added 14:58 - Aug 22

Referees seem to have been told to concentrate on penalising blocks and pushing this season - I'd try and play 12 vs City and hope the officials do not notice.



3

Monkey_Blue added 15:01 - Aug 22

I would put Omari on the right and give Harness a start as he looked good again when he came on. Perhaps SS starts instead of Chaplin? Can’t see Cajuste starting but I could be wrong as I’ve not seen him in training or how he’s adapted. Mck said he thought the Broja loan wasn’t that close to being confirmed which was strange given the presser was at 1.25pm and we all assumed

It was set to go and be confirmed this morning. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:08 - Aug 22

Ernie, i respect your opinion but although I have not down-marked you because I get your point, but we have just spent £10-15m on a GK who is super-dominant in the air and is a great passer of the ball.

If we are to play out confidently we need Arno back. Walton is a good shot stopper but he was kept out of the side last season simply because his ability to quarterback the passing out is poor. 2

blues1 added 15:26 - Aug 22

Monkeyblue. He didn't say nothing close to beimg confirmed. Just said nothing confirmed. Could mean anything. Could be in 10 minutes time, 3 hours or tomorrow. Who knows. Assume the paperwork is the only hold up there Could be, as everything else has been agreed and he's passed his medical. 0

Taricco_Fan added 15:46 - Aug 22

Does seem like Burns is one of those players who will struggle with niggling injuries going forward. A real shame for this to happen to him in his first Premier League game. 1

churchmans added 15:50 - Aug 22

Burns Injured again,broadhead injured again,hirst injured again! Anyone know the stats on if they have played more games or missed more through injury!

It feels like they are constantly missing out on games 0

