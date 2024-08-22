Sunderland Boss: Clarke in Weekend Plans At the Moment
Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 18:45
Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris says Blues target Jack Clarke trained with the Black Cats this morning and will be able to play in their game at home to Burnley on Saturday “at the moment”.
Town have made a £15 million offer to the Wearsiders for Clarke with add-ons believed to take the deal to £20 million.
The Championship side are currently considering the offer but for the time being Le Bris says Clarke is in his plans for the weekend.
"Jack trained this morning, which is my main concern,” Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo. “So he is able to play this weekend at the moment.
“Many of our players are targeted by the other teams because the transfer window is like this when you have talented players in the squad.
“These are the rules of the transfer window, we need to be confident and it is good news to have these players in our squad. Sometimes, they can leave, this is the rule of our job. We will see.
“He's been working with Doddsy [coach Mike Dodds] on his previous game, working on his clips and what he can improve.
“For me he is still with us. If he wasn't, he wouldn't be working with Doddsy to improve himself. We are professional, this market is unstable, something could happen in one direction or the other. We'll see.”
Town have been looking to add another left-sided attacker throughout the summer, having come close to signing Jaden Philogene from Hull City before the England U21 international ultimately opted to return to his former club Aston Villa.
The Blues are also after another centre-half with Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić the subject of strong interest.
Should that deal get done, then Town would almost certainly look to move on one of their centre-halves with George Edmundson perhaps the most likely with long-time admirers Portsmouth again reported to be interested.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]