Sunderland Accept Clarke Bid

Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 22:44 Sunderland have accepted Town’s bid for forward Jack Clarke. Last night, news emerged that the club had made their move for the 23-year-old left-sided attacker and TWTD can confirm, as per reports elsewhere, that the Black Cats have now accepted that offer. The fee is £15 million up front, potentially rising to £20 million. Clarke’s former club Tottenham are due 25 per cent of the fee from a sell-on. York-born Clarke joined the Leeds United academy in 2009 and went on to make his first steps in senior football with the Whites in 2018, going on to make five starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring two goals. His performances for the West Yorkshiremen led to an £8,500,000 move to Tottenham in July 2019, after Town boss Kieran McKenna had left the North Londoners. Spells on loan back at Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland followed before the switch to Wearside was made permanent in July 2022, signing a four-year deal. Lazio, West Ham United and Southampton had previously been linked with Clarke, who scored 15 times and recorded four assists last season. Overall for Sunderland, the former England U20 international has made 90 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 27 times. The Blues have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward with a move for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene coming close to completion before the England U21 international instead opted to rejoin Aston Villa. Town are still working through the paperwork relating to Armando Broja’s loan move from Chelsea with no announcement now expected until Friday. Clarke and Broja will be the Blues’ 10th and 11th signings of the summer with the 12th - and perhaps last of the summer - likely to be a centre-half with Town looking to bring in Anel Ahmedhodžić from Sheffield United.

LimerickTractorBoy added 22:45 - Aug 22

Wowwers 0

Van_Blue added 22:46 - Aug 22

I think you said it all Limerick, unbelievable 0

Murphys_Law added 22:46 - Aug 22

This one really ticks the boxes. Such an exciting talent.

0

Bluearmy_81 added 22:47 - Aug 22

That’s how to back a manager… 2

GavITFC added 22:48 - Aug 22

Get in!! Great timing, we should have the medical done just in time for the January transfer window! ;) -1

ploughman added 22:48 - Aug 22

It just keeps getting better and better - young, hungry players who are the cream of the championship. Amazing. Just a centre-back now and we're done

0

rkl added 22:50 - Aug 22

His agent is Ian Harte 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 22:54 - Aug 22

I literally have to pinch myself at the moment oh how things have changed since Evans sold up and the new owners, Ashton and McKenna came in. 0

Leejames99 added 22:59 - Aug 22

Amazing, Liam Cooper next or Joel Matip both on free, Liam Cooper solid choice or...Tyrone Mings 0

arc added 23:01 - Aug 22



Call me a coward or something, but am I the only one terrified by all this spending? We're going to have to sell an awful lot of pink shirts to make this work.



Still, as long as we keep McK... :-) 2

bringmeaKuqi added 23:03 - Aug 22

This could be massive. More much needed pace and another player with real potential. Incredible move if it comes off. Sunderland fans on forums were completely dismissive of this move saying we were nowhere near his valuation or a club he'd choose. How wrong they might be 0

Mariner1974 added 23:06 - Aug 22

Leif's getting the old band back together! That Suffolk Sunshine is so hard to resist... 1

runaround added 23:12 - Aug 22

Will be an amazing signing

Let’s get it done 0

GoingUp added 23:27 - Aug 22

Be careful what you wish for lol 0

