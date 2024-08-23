Clarke Set for Medical

Friday, 23rd Aug 2024 08:58 Sunderland forward Jack Clarke is set to undergo a medical at Town this morning after the Blues and Black Cats agreed a fee for the 23-year-old last night. Town will pay £15 million up front with the deal potentially rising to £20 million. Clarke’s former club Tottenham are due 25 per cent of the profit the Wearsiders have made from a sell-on. York-born Clarke joined the Leeds United academy in 2009 and went on to make his first steps in senior football with the Whites in 2018, going on to make five starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring two goals. His performances for the West Yorkshiremen led to an £8,500,000 move to Tottenham in July 2019, after Town boss Kieran McKenna had left the North Londoners. Spells on loan back at Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland followed before the switch to Wearside was made permanent in July 2022, signing a four-year deal. Lazio, West Ham United and Southampton had previously been linked with Clarke, who scored 15 times and recorded four assists last season. Overall for Sunderland, the former England U20 international has made 90 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 27 times. The Blues have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward with a move for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene coming close to completion before the England U21 international instead opted to rejoin Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Town are still working through the paperwork relating to Armando Broja’s loan move from Chelsea. Clarke and Broja will be the Blues’ 10th and 11th signings of the summer with the 12th - and perhaps last of the summer - likely to be a centre-half with Town looking to bring in Anel Ahmedhodžić from Sheffield United.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Whos_blue added 09:04 - Aug 23

Jeez. This one has been rapid! 4

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 09:05 - Aug 23

Hope this one goes smoothly for once as this would be a great signing. 3

Karlosfandangal added 09:13 - Aug 23

Conformation September if it’s anything like Borja signing.



Excellent news this one, he will be a very good player, the team Town are building could become the Boys of 81 all over again



The boys of 25 0

BonchoBlue added 09:17 - Aug 23

This transfer window has just been sensational, beyond a town fan’s wildest dreams.

SKM and MA calmly picking off the cream of the young Championship Crop as well as signing some real marquee bigger ticket signings with international and prem experience.



We basically have a whole new team and it looks like we are just a CB signing away from achieving what SKM’s stated aim is: to have at least 2 people covering each role.



When we get the injured lads back who I believe are all prem class (Broady, Wes & Hirst), that is a hell of a squad, quality and depth across the board. What an outstanding summer of work from our amazing club who are so clearly on the rise. 10

prebbs007 added 09:27 - Aug 23

Great signing this one. Not sure about the CB from Sheff U 104 goals against last season obviously not all his fault :). Twitter rumours Borja failed his medical hopefully that’s all talk as he has loads of potential if he can stay fit.



Exciting times ahead. ITFC Forever 0

Gazelle added 09:33 - Aug 23

Take a lot of the pressure on Leif down that side. 1

jayceee added 09:36 - Aug 23

Some incredibly brave people running our club - and I love it. I was thinking after we bought Omari, that we'd spent probably spent most of our budget. Thank god, I'm not running the club, lol. 1

scottish_williee21 added 09:40 - Aug 23

Ok, I know everyone is hyped about this… it’s only a question but is he that good ? The media make him out to be a superstar I never really followed Sunderland last year. I just want to know is the hype real? 0

chepstowblue added 09:58 - Aug 23

A fabulous player Scottish Willie. I'm at an age now where I don't show a lot of outward enthusiasm when we're linked with players. This one had me punching the air. 1

warktheline added 09:59 - Aug 23

This is an incredible signing! Alongside Szmodics , best signings of the summer! Very talented player and will excel under McKenna! Look how far our club has come since the departure of that Trojan Horse, Evans! Mind boggling! 1

carlo88 added 10:02 - Aug 23

Hutchinson, Greaves, Szmodics, Phillips and Clarke are all brilliant signings. Feel the others are a bit more of a risk. 0

Bert added 10:03 - Aug 23

In the first half against us at home last season he was outstanding. This signing will give us a real spark on the left. Incredible business achieved by ITFC. 0

Pessimistic added 10:06 - Aug 23

It was rapid Whos-Blue because Ipswich immediately met Sonderland's asking fee, which was not the case with many of the other transfer negotiations. Both sides win because Sunderland will eventually get their asking fee of 20 million and Ipswich only have to fork out 15 million initially. It is an excellent signing. 0

Pessimistic added 10:06 - Aug 23

Read Sunderland above!

0

kpblues added 10:09 - Aug 23

so looking forward to an attacking midfielder at last. Great signing 1

Porksmith99 added 10:09 - Aug 23

This is some team Ashton and McKenna are building, about as exciting a line-up as any in the Premier League. Whisper it quietly, but Town now have the potential to not only survive this season but to genuinely thrive 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments