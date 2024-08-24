Town Confirm Clarke Signing
Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 19:35
Town have confirmed the signing of winger Jack Clarke from Sunderland on a five-year deal.
On Friday, the Black Cats accepted a fee of £15 million plus a further £3 million in performance-related add-ons for the 23-year-old.
“I’m really excited to have joined the club and can’t wait to get going,” Clarke told the Town site.
“Ipswich have been on a really good trajectory over the last few years and the recruitment this summer has been very impressive, so this was always something I was going to be interested in.
“Speaking with Kieran McKenna really sells the club and the journey it’s on, as well as what they’re still trying to achieve, and you’re almost silly if you don’t want to jump on board with the way things have been going.
“I try to be an exciting player and contribute goals and assists so I think the style of football here will suit me, so I just feel excited to meet the lads and get started now.”
York-born Clarke joined the Leeds United academy in 2009 and went on to make his first steps in senior football with the Whites in 2018, going on to make five starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring two goals.
His performances for the West Yorkshiremen led to an £8,500,000 move to Tottenham in July 2019, after Town boss Kieran McKenna had left the North Londoners.
Spells on loan back at Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland followed before the switch to Wearside was made permanent in July 2022, signing a four-year deal.
Lazio, West Ham United and Southampton had previously been linked with Clarke, who scored 15 times and recorded four assists last season.
Overall for Sunderland, the former England U20 international has made 90 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 27 times.
The Blues have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward with a move for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene coming close to completion before the England U21 international instead opted to rejoin Aston Villa.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
