Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Humphreys Nets on Wycombe Debut
Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 21:42

On-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys scored on his debut for Wycombe Wanderers as the Chairboys beat Rotherham 2-0 at Adams Park this afternoon.

The 20-year-old, who moved to the League One side for the season on Wednesday, came on as a sub in the 52nd minute and opened the scoring 18 minutes later.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



SuffPunch added 21:53 - Aug 24
Great for the lad.
2

Leutard added 21:55 - Aug 24
You get the distinct feeling from how Wycombe fans are talking about him that there's a strong chance he'll be brought back in January and loaned out to a championship team.
1

Facefacts added 22:06 - Aug 24
Great goal it was too. Made it himself, and finished it.
1

Churchman added 22:45 - Aug 24
Great goal. He needs week in week out football and hopefully he will get it now. Smashing footballer
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024