Humphreys Nets on Wycombe Debut

Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 21:42

On-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys scored on his debut for Wycombe Wanderers as the Chairboys beat Rotherham 2-0 at Adams Park this afternoon.

The 20-year-old, who moved to the League One side for the season on Wednesday, came on as a sub in the 52nd minute and opened the scoring 18 minutes later.

🪄 A moment of magic from Cam Humphreys on his debut! pic.twitter.com/OfSEuGoB9G — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) August 24, 2024





Photo: TWTD

SuffPunch added 21:53 - Aug 24

Great for the lad. 2

Leutard added 21:55 - Aug 24

You get the distinct feeling from how Wycombe fans are talking about him that there's a strong chance he'll be brought back in January and loaned out to a championship team. 1

Facefacts added 22:06 - Aug 24

Great goal it was too. Made it himself, and finished it. 1