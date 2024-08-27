McKenna: Slicker to Stay with Town

Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 11:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker will be remaining with the Blues this season. The Scottish U21 international had said early in pre-season that a move out on loan was his next step with Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Ross County linked at various times. However, McKenna says the club has opted to keep the 21-year-old at Portman Road for the season. “Cieran’s going to stay will us,” he said. “That decision was made pretty early into the pre-season in conversations with Cieran. “He’s developing really well here. We feel like he’s improving all the time with the group, with his work with [keeper-coach] Rene [Gilmartin], with his work with the group and it’s a really important season for us in the Premier League and we want to have three strong goalkeepers. “He’s very much part of that, he’s also got some important international matches coming up and he’s still getting some game exposure with that. “We feel like he’s developing really well and this is the best place for his development at the moment and also for us it’s really important to have three strong goalkeepers and he’s certainly in that bracket.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



weepingx2018 added 11:40 - Aug 27

good! 1

HungryLikeTheWoolf added 11:50 - Aug 27

Hope he gets a game vs Wimbledon - think he played in at least one Carabao Cup game last season, and with Walton and Muric having played in the league it would be a good opportunity to give Slicker minutes 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:57 - Aug 27

He might be the best of the 3 on the limited time I have seen him between the sticks and a true asset of the Club. Good. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments