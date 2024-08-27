McKenna: Slicker to Stay with Town
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 11:39
Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker will be remaining with the Blues this season.
The Scottish U21 international had said early in pre-season that a move out on loan was his next step with Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Ross County linked at various times.
However, McKenna says the club has opted to keep the 21-year-old at Portman Road for the season.
“Cieran’s going to stay will us,” he said. “That decision was made pretty early into the pre-season in conversations with Cieran.
“He’s developing really well here. We feel like he’s improving all the time with the group, with his work with [keeper-coach] Rene [Gilmartin], with his work with the group and it’s a really important season for us in the Premier League and we want to have three strong goalkeepers.
“He’s very much part of that, he’s also got some important international matches coming up and he’s still getting some game exposure with that.
“We feel like he’s developing really well and this is the best place for his development at the moment and also for us it’s really important to have three strong goalkeepers and he’s certainly in that bracket.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]