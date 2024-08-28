Six Debuts For Town at Wimbledon
Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 18:52
Six new signings make their Blues debuts as Town face AFC Wimbledon in round two of the Carabao Cup at Plough Lane.
Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend, Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Clarke all make their debuts with Ben Johnson the only player remaining from Saturday.
Ex-Dons striker Ali Al-Hamadi, one of six full internationals in the Town XI, starts against his old side.
Wimbledon make six changes from the team which won 1-0 away at Cheltenham on Saturday. Former Blues striker Joe Pigott is on the bench.
Town: Walton, Johnson, O’Shea, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Cajuste, Ogbene, Chaplin (c), J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Subs: Slicker, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Davis, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Delap.
AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Johnson, Lewis, Ogundere, Tilley, Ball, Reeves (c), Maycock, Biler, Bugiel, Stevens. Subs: Ward, Furlong, O’Toole, Kelly, Neufville, Smith, Hippolyte, Williams, Pigott. Referee: James Linington (Newport, Isle of Wight).
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
