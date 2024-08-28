Six Debuts For Town at Wimbledon

Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 18:52 Six new signings make their Blues debuts as Town face AFC Wimbledon in round two of the Carabao Cup at Plough Lane. Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend, Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Clarke all make their debuts with Ben Johnson the only player remaining from Saturday. Ex-Dons striker Ali Al-Hamadi, one of six full internationals in the Town XI, starts against his old side. Wimbledon make six changes from the team which won 1-0 away at Cheltenham on Saturday. Former Blues striker Joe Pigott is on the bench. Town: Walton, Johnson, O’Shea, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Cajuste, Ogbene, Chaplin (c), J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Subs: Slicker, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Davis, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Delap. AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Johnson, Lewis, Ogundere, Tilley, Ball, Reeves (c), Maycock, Biler, Bugiel, Stevens. Subs: Ward, Furlong, O’Toole, Kelly, Neufville, Smith, Hippolyte, Williams, Pigott. Referee: James Linington (Newport, Isle of Wight).

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 18:57 - Aug 28

Very good. 0

Runner added 19:02 - Aug 28

3.0: to town. 0

Town1Inter0 added 19:10 - Aug 28

Why do we think Johnson is playing? 0

Positive_Vibes added 19:12 - Aug 28

Interesting that Edmundson isn’t even on the bench. 0

WestSussexBlue added 19:24 - Aug 28

Nice touch I think to get Al Hamadi playing this evening. Hopefully gets a warm welcome from home fans. 0

muhrensleftfoot added 19:27 - Aug 28

I guess that means Edmundson is on his way. Shame really, a good solid player but maybe not quite Premier League. I met his dad at an away game at MK Dons not that long after he joined. Good bloke travelling all over the country to support his son. 0

SickParrot added 19:32 - Aug 28

It's a strong team but with so many debutants we may lack cohesion. Only two things matter though, that we avoid another Maidstone and that we don't pick up any more injuries. 0

Fabianski added 19:39 - Aug 28

Cajuste and Philips in midfield vs Morsy and Luongo - will be interesting to see how these 4 change up over the season! Hoping for two big debuts tonight… 0

